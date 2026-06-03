Delhi bride dies within 7 months of marriage: Court denies husband anticipatory bail, slams FIR delay

The Delhi High Court took note of the apparent insensitivity displayed in dealing with the unnatural death of a young woman within barely a few months of her marriage. (AI-generated image)

Observing that a grieving father cannot be expected to narrate every allegation with the precision of a “trained investigator” while coping with the loss of his young daughter, the Delhi High Court recently denied anticipatory bail to a man and his parents accused in a dowry death case.

Expressing concern over the delay in the investigation, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while hearing the matter on June 1, remarked that the FIR concerning the young woman’s unnatural death took more time than the entire duration of her marriage itself.

“A father who had just witnessed the death of his young daughter, whose body was still lying in the mortuary, and whom he had married off only a few months earlier, cannot reasonably be expected to narrate, with precision and completeness, the entire history of her matrimonial life while still reeling under the shock of her loss. The law cannot demand from a bereaved parent, in the immediate aftermath of such a tragedy, the composure of a trained investigator or the recollection of a meticulously prepared complainant,” the order read.