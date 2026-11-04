Delhi man misses Bengaluru-bound flight, wins Rs 71,000 payout from airline

A passenger who missed his Bengaluru-bound flight last year and had to buy a fresh ticket has now been awarded Rs 71,587 by the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after the airline failed to prove that he had reached the check-in counter late.

President Poonam Chaudhry and member Bariq Ahmad observed that the airline had not placed any evidence such as CCTV footage to prove that the complainant was not on time.

“…the OP has not placed any cogent evidence like the CCTV footage or any other material to show that the complainant was not on time, this Commission is of the view that the complainant must get the relief prayed for,” the order read. The complainant had alleged that he missed his flight due to the negligence of the airline’s ground staff.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Flight missed

The complainant told the commission that he had booked a round-trip ticket from Delhi to Bengaluru for June 22, 2025, with his return journey scheduled for June 28. He claimed that he had to attend an urgent official meeting in Bengaluru and had booked the tickets at least a month in advance.

According to his complaint, he reached Delhi airport at around 5:45 am, before his scheduled 6:45 am flight. However, he alleged that staff delayed his check-in by more than 45 minutes despite his repeated requests for assistance. He further alleged that a ground staff member incorrectly told him that the flight was full and directed him to the help desk to explore rescheduling options. At the help desk, he claimed another staff member behaved rudely and delayed the process before directing him to another staff.

The complainant alleged that due to the negligence, misinformation and unprofessional conduct of the airlines’ ground staff, he missed the flight. The complainant stated that since he had to attend the urgent meeting, he had to again book the flight with the same airline on the same day for Rs 11,587.

He further alleged that when he reached Bengaluru airport for his return journey on June 28, the airline initially refused to allow him to check in, stating that a passenger who had not used the onward ticket could not use the return ticket either. He told the commission that he was eventually allowed to board after informing the staff that he had purchased the alternative onward ticket from the same airline itself.

Story continues below this ad

In its defence, the airline said that the complainant had arrived late at the check-in counter. The airline further said that upon perusal of the passenger record, it found that the complainant arrived at the check-in counter at 6:10 as opposed to the early arrival alleged by the complainant. It was stated that the complainant’s late arrival at the check-in counter constituted a violation as provided under the airline’s website. He was declared a ‘no-show’ and removed from the passenger list for failing to report within the stipulated time, the airline said.

The commission observed that there was no evidence placed before it to prove that the complainant arrived late for boarding. It therefore directed the airline to refund the cost of second ticket and also pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and humiliation, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Airlines must maintain proper records and produce evidence to justify denying boarding to passengers. In the absence of cogent evidence supporting the airline’s claim, the benefit of doubt go to the consumer.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Story continues below this ad

Don’t miss out on these stories

Man cancels Bali tour over son’s accident, denied full refund, wins Rs 6.36 lakh payout

Fungus found in organic butter, woman wins Rs 1 lakh payout from shop, manufacturer