Man who breached Delhi Assembly security has bipolar disorder, court told

On April 6, Singh triggered a security scare at the Delhi Assembly after crashing through the VIP gate of the complex in his SUV. (File Photo)

Sarabjit Singh, the 37-year-old man who forced his way into the Delhi Assembly complex this year, has bipolar disorder, his counsel told a Delhi court on Monday.

Advocate Anshul Shukla had filed an application under the Mental Health Care Act, citing that his client was suffering from bipolar disorder, and requested that directions be issued for the constitution of a medical board.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person’s mood, energy, activity and thought and is characterised by manic and depressive episodes.

After hearing Shukla’s submissions, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ankur Jain of Tis Hazari Court directed the constitution of a medical board to examine him.