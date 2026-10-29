Delhi advocate loses Rs 35,000 to fake KYC app, secures Rs 50,000 payout from SBI

An advocate lost money in two unauthorised transactions after being tricked into downloading an app on the pretext of updating his mobile connection’s KYC. A Delhi consumer commission has now directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay Rs 50,000 to the advocate.

The bank had rejected his claim, arguing that the transactions were authenticated through an OTP sent to his registered mobile number. However, the commission noted that the customer had not shared any OTP and had reported the transactions promptly.

President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar, along with members Ashwani Kumar Mehta and Harpreet Kaur Charya, heard the complaint on October 14 and found that the transaction of Rs 35,000 took place after the complainant had blocked his debit card and disabled UPI services in 2021.

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“In cases where the losses are due to negligence by a customer, such as where he/she shared the payment credentials, the customer will bear the entire loss until he/she reports the unauthorized transaction to the Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) Issuer. Any loss occurring after the reporting of the unauthorised transaction shall be borne by the PPI issuer. In the present case, the complainant has not shared any payment credentials such as OTP,” the order read.

Money debited despite making complaints

The man maintained a savings bank account with the SBI at its Tis Hazari Court branch. He said that on September 8, 2021, at about 12.23 pm, he received a message from a mobile number stating that his KYC had expired and soon received a call from the same number. He alleged that the caller asked him to download a mobile application from the Play Store and informed him that, after providing details along with payment of Rs 10, the KYC would be updated for all future purposes.

Believing the caller, the man downloaded the app, entered the required details and paid Rs 10. He soon received an OTP for a Rs 35,000 transaction. As he had not authorised the payment, he said he did not share the OTP and immediately uninstalled the app and disconnected his internet service.

The complainant also claimed that he did not receive any message regarding deduction of any amount. He immediately enquired on SBI’s toll-free number, and came to know that a sum of Rs 10 and further a sum of Rs 35,000 were deducted from his bank account. The lawyer claimed that he immediately took remedial steps and requested the SBI toll-free number not to process the payment of any amount.

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Besides, the complainant also lodged a complaint at the same time regarding an unauthorised transaction for Rs 35,000 and further Rs 10 and also blocked the ATM card and UPI services. However, he later visited the bank and came to know that the said Rs 10 and Rs 35,000 were debited from his account.

Although bank officials initially assured him that the money would be refunded, SBI rejected his claim in January 2022, stating that the transactions had been authenticated through an OTP and that he had downloaded a third-party app himself. Aggrieved, he moved the commission seeking refund of the said money and compensation.

On the contrary, SBI argued that the transactions had been completed using an OTP sent to the customer’s registered mobile number. It also contended that he had downloaded the third-party application himself and had not provided the OTP message or other relevant details to support his claim.

‘Bank should have stopped transaction’

The commission examined the bank’s transaction records and found that the Rs 35,000 transaction was recorded at 7.40 pm, after the man had blocked his debit card and disabled UPI services. “Once the opposite party (SBI) was duly informed, it was the duty of the opposite party to stop the unauthorised transaction,” it added.

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The commission noted that any loss occurring after the reporting of the unauthorised transaction shall be borne by the bank and found that in the present case, the complainant has not shared any payment credentials such as OTP.

Referring to previous rulings, the commission reiterated that downloading a fraudulent app alone does not establish negligence by the customer. It also noted that SBI had failed to resolve the complaint within the prescribed 90-day period.

Accordingly, the commission directed SBI to pay Rs 35,010 debited from the account of the complainant by way of two unauthorised transactions and to pay 15,000 as compensation on account of mental harassment and agony, inclusive of litigation expenses.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that banks cannot deny claims for unauthorised transactions merely because a customer downloaded a fraudulent app.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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