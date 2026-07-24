‘Delayed’ pilgrimage, ‘missed’ rituals, Kerala woman wins Rs 30,000 payout

The complainant alleged that the train was delayed by 17 hours. (Image generated using AI)

A district consumer commission in Kerala has held Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to pay Rs 30,000 compensation to a woman after her pilgrimage travel to religious places in Uttar Pradesh was marred by delays, sudden changes in the boarding point and curtailed visits to key destinations.

President P V Jayarajan and members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R observed that the complainant suffered mental agony, emotional and financial loss due to the deficiency in service.

“The opposite party is directed to pay Rs 30,000 compensation for the mental agony along with Rs 3,000 being the cost of this proceedings to the complainant within one month from the date of receipt of this order,” the order read.