Why Punjab and Haryana High Court gave Rs 60 lakh payout to man who ‘resumed’ job after 2016 crash

The salary slips do not show that the claimant is working with the same efficiency as before, the court said. (AI generated image)

Punjab and Haryana High Court accident case: Observing that resuming work post-accident doesn’t mean one returns to their full earning capacity, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted Rs 60 lakh compensation to a man who suffers 65 per cent functional disability due to a motor accident in 2016.

Justice Harkesh Manuja was hearing a man’s plea, seeking enhancement of compensation on account of grievous injuries suffered by him in a motor accident due to the rash and negligent driving of another vehicle.



“Mere resumption of employment, in an accommodated capacity, cannot be equated with restoration of earning capacity to its pre-accident level, ” the March 27 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted.