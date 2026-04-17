‘Defence is nothing but illusory’: Karnataka High Court rejects teacher’s plea in ‘Rs 7 lakh blank cheque’ case

The Karnataka High Court ruled that the defence of the cheque being misused was not established 'by placing cogent evidence on record'. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has upheld a trial court’s conviction of a school teacher in a cheque bounce case after she failed to prove that the complainant had misused a blank cheque issued to him by filling in an amount greater than the loan she had availed.

“In the absence of rebuttal evidence when no positive action has been taken by the accused for the alleged misuse of the cheque, the defence is nothing but illusory and moonshine,” Justice V Srishananda said in an order dated April 1, dismissing a petition filed by Latha B M.

As per the complaint filed by N Nagesh, Latha had availed a loan of Rs 7 lakh from him. She issued him a cheque, which bounced due to insufficient funds, he added.