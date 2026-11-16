Defects in senior citizen’s new home delays occupation, builder told to pay Rs 2.10 lakh

A consumer commission in Telangana has directed a builder to pay Rs 2.10 lakh to a 63-year-old retired government employee after finding deficiencies in the construction of his house, including poorly fitted doors and windows that needed replacement. The man claimed that he was not able to move into his house due to the defective and incomplete work of the builder.

President G Nagaraju, along with member V Janardhan Reddy, while hearing the man’s complaint, noted that an inspection by a licensed engineer found that the construction had been carried out using medium-quality materials.

“There is deficiency of service on the part of the opposite party (builder); the complainant has not been able to occupy the building as there are defects and deficiencies of the opposite party’s work,” the October 30 order read.

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The complainant engaged the builder to construct the first and second floors of his house but alleged the work was unsatisfactory and that several portions remained incomplete.

Dissatisfied with builder’s work

According to the complainant, he initially asked the builder to construct the pillars and slab for the first floor, with payment to be made in two instalments after completion of the respective work. After the first-floor slab was completed, the builder offered a concession of Rs 50,000 to undertake similar work on the second floor, pointing out that construction equipment was already available at the site.

The complainant agreed, and the builder began work on the second-floor pillars in November 2023. He claimed that he paid Rs 25.78 lakh to the builder on different dates. He also alleged that he was dissatisfied with the work and sent letters asking the builder to complete the pending construction and rectify the defects.

Aggrieved, he moved the commission alleging deficiency of service. He was represented by D Prem Sagar.

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Builder’s defence

The builder, represented by advocate Lade Ramesh, alleged that the complainant repeatedly changed the agreed dimensions and measurements during construction and asked him to dismantle completed portions and make modifications, including replacing tiles.

He further submitted that the agreement was purely oral as the building stood in the name of the complainant’s wife and did not have valid construction permission.

‘Complainant did not want builder to complete work’

The commission noted that the complainant had expressed dissatisfaction with the builder’s work and was not willing to engage him further to complete the remaining construction. The complainant also acknowledged that he would have to spend additional money to complete the house, although there was no written construction agreement specifying the work or the timeline.

“As the complainant is not interested in taking up the work from the opposite party, the question of payment made to the opposite party does not arise,” it added.

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The commission also considered the licensed engineer’s inspection report and the advocate commissioner’s report, along with photographs of the construction, which established that the woodwork was unsatisfactory and that the door and window frames and shutters needed replacement. The builder had also admitted during the proceedings that there were gaps between the windows and door shutters.

The commission directed the builder to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh for repair of the doors, windows and shutters and for construction made with minimum quality material. It further directed the builder to pay Rs 10,000 towards costs.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that the builder cannot provide defective work after promising good quality work and taking payments accordingly.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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