‘Will not allow anyone to defame institution’: CJI takes exception to NCERT’s Class 8 book section on ‘corruption in judiciary’

The CJI said he had received many messages about it. “I have taken cognisance of it. It seems to be a deliberate and calculated measure to...I don’t want to say anything more...,” he said. (ANI Photo)

A day after The Indian Express reported that the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) new Social Science textbook for Class 8 includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary”, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday took serious exception to it and said he “will not allow anyone to defame the institution”.

“I will not allow anyone to defame the institution. I know how to deal with it,” the CJI said, after senior advocates A M Singhvi and Kapil Sibal raised the issue during mentioning hours.

While Singhvi said it was a case of selective portrayal, Sibal said, “We are deeply disturbed, Class 8 students being taught that judiciary is corrupt.”