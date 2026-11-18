The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday cautioned the Supreme Court that allowing the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at a stone pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill could encourage similar religious claims over survey pillars across the country.
Appearing for the Madurai District Collector, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan urged a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi to stay the Madras High Court’s direction permitting the ritual at the disputed Deepathoon.
Arguing that the order could have wider implications, Sankaranarayanan was quoted by the PTI as saying, “Our fear as a State is that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things.” He cautioned that expanding the court’s jurisdiction in this manner could result in thousands of survey pillars acquiring religious significance.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah committee, challenged the procedure followed by the High Court’s single-judge bench. He argued that the committee had not been given adequate time to submit its response under the court’s rules. He also questioned the judge’s site inspection, contending that it had been conducted without prior notice to the dargah.
The Supreme Court will continue hearing the matter on Thursday.
The state had sought urgent intervention on Tuesday, citing the approaching Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24. Its counsel, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, had argued that there was no established tradition of lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon and that the customary location was the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple.
What is the Thiruparankundram Deepam controversy?
The dispute concerns the location of the annual Karthigai Deepam ritual at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Madurai. Traditionally, the ceremonial lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple, on the lower slopes of Thiruparankundram hill.
However, Hindu groups have sought permission to light an additional lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar situated higher up the hill, close to the adjoining dargah.
The controversy has a long legal history. As reported by The Indian Express earlier, a 1996 Madras High Court ruling directed that the festival lamp be lit at the Uchipillaiyar temple mandapam, while allowing the temple administration to consider alternative locations subject to certain conditions, including maintaining a specified distance from the dargah and other areas.
State opposes transfer of temple to ASI
In a separate affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department opposed demands for transferring control of the temple and the hill to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
HR&CE Commissioner T G Vinay maintained that the temple’s ownership rights over the hill had already been recognised through a civil court decree in 1923, subsequently restored by the Privy Council in 1931.
The department opposed three demands made by petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad: transferring the temple and the entire hill to the ASI, keeping a lamp burning throughout the day at the Deepathoon, and illuminating the hill with lamps during Karthigai Deepam.
The commissioner argued that a judicially settled property title could not be reopened through such a petition and that the statutory responsibility for administering the religious institution could not be transferred to the ASI without legal grounds.
The affidavit also maintained that the traditional festival ritual had always been performed at the Deepa Mandapam, rather than at the hilltop pillar. It referred to historical attempts in 1862 and 1912 to light lamps near the summit, where the dargah is situated.
The department further argued that the ASI’s archaeological protection at Thiruparankundram covered specified structures, including a rock-cut cave and inscriptions, and did not extend to ownership or administration of the entire hill and functioning temple.
It warned that introducing additional lamp-lighting locations, particularly near the dargah, could disrupt existing arrangements and create law-and-order challenges at the religiously sensitive site.