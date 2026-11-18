The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday cautioned the Supreme Court that allowing the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at a stone pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill could encourage similar religious claims over survey pillars across the country.

Appearing for the Madurai District Collector, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan urged a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi to stay the Madras High Court’s direction permitting the ritual at the disputed Deepathoon.

Arguing that the order could have wider implications, Sankaranarayanan was quoted by the PTI as saying, “Our fear as a State is that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things.” He cautioned that expanding the court’s jurisdiction in this manner could result in thousands of survey pillars acquiring religious significance.