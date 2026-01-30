Declared ‘illegal’ in 1990: Why Gauhati High Court rejected man’s plea after 35 year delay

The Guahati High Court said that there was a huge delay in filing of the petition which cannot be easily ignored. (Image generated using AI)

Guahati High Court news: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed a petition of a man challenging an ex parte order passed by the Illegal Migrants (Determination) Tribunal (IMDT) in 1990, declaring him and six of his family members illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

A bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Anjan Moni Kalita was hearing an appeal of one Arab Ali stating that neither he nor his family members had received any notice of the IMDT proceedings and directed the authorities to take action in the matter in accordance with law.

“Since the tribunal declared the petitioner along with other family members as illegal migrants, the authorities are at liberty to take action against them as per law,” the January 29 Guahati High Court order said.