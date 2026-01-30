Declared ‘illegal’ in 1990: Why Gauhati High Court rejected man’s plea after 35 year delay
The Guahati High Court was hearing an appeal of a man stating that he and his six family members were not informed of the Illegal Migrants (Determination) Tribunal (IMDT) order declaring them illegal immigrants in 1990.
A bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Anjan Moni Kalita was hearing an appeal of one Arab Ali stating that neither he nor his family members had received any notice of the IMDT proceedings and directed the authorities to take action in the matter in accordance with law.
“Since the tribunal declared the petitioner along with other family members as illegal migrants, the authorities are at liberty to take action against them as per law,” the January 29 Guahati High Court order said.
Advocate P Sarmah and others, appeared for the state government and other respondents including the Centre, Election Commission of India opposing the plea before the Guahati High Court.
The state and border authorities maintained that notice under Section 10 of the IMDT Act, 1983, issued on July 6, 1988, had been duly served on the petitioner’s mother.
Section 10 of the Act mandates that once a reference (allegation of being an illegal migrant) is received, the tribunal must serve a notice to the accused person.
The accused is given 30 days to make representations and produce evidence in their defense.
His mother had acknowledged receipt by affixing her left thumb impression, the state submitted
The counsels for the respondents also contended that the tribunal granted repeated opportunities over nearly two-and-a-half years.
The state further submitted before the Guahati High Court that the petitioner remained inactive even after his release in 2023 and failed to offer any convincing explanation for the prolonged inaction in challenging the order.
