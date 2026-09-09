Rs 20 ‘wrongly’ debited from bank account, Punjab man wins Rs 15,000 compensation

The complainant had alleged that Rs 20 was debited from his account without his consent. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Punjab recently directed a bank to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs to a customer after it allegedly deducted Rs 20 from his savings account towards the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) without his consent.

Presiding member Yadwinder Pal Singh Baath and member Renu Gandhi found that Rs 20 was wrongly deducted from the complainant’s bank and the amount was refunded only after filing of a consumer complaint.

“It is crystal clear that OP (bank) has delayed to refund the amount. The subsequent reversal of amount and issuance of an apology though relevant but does not completely efface the lapse that had already occurred. Hence, the bank is deficient in providing its service,” the commission observed in its order.