Rs 20 ‘wrongly’ debited from bank account, Punjab man wins Rs 15,000 compensation

3 min readNew DelhiSep 9, 2026 04:53 PM IST
A consumer commission in Punjab recently directed a bank to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs to a customer after it allegedly deducted Rs 20 from his savings account towards the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) without his consent.
Presiding member Yadwinder Pal Singh Baath and member Renu Gandhi found that Rs 20 was wrongly deducted from the complainant’s bank and the amount was refunded only after filing of a consumer complaint.
“It is crystal clear that OP (bank) has delayed to refund the amount. The subsequent reversal of amount and issuance of an apology though relevant but does not completely efface the lapse that had already occurred. Hence, the bank is deficient in providing its service,” the commission observed in its order.
‘Wrongly deducted’
According to the complainant, he maintained a savings account with the respondent-bank. He alleged that Rs 20 was deducted from his account towards PMSBY without his written or oral consent. It was further argued that he had never authorised his enrolment under the insurance scheme and that no mandate form, signed authorisation or digital consent had been provided.
Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the consumer moved consumer commission seeking a refund and Rs 50,000.
The bank admitted that the amount had been deducted and told the commission that it had subsequently refunded the Rs 20 along with interest. It said the deduction was an unintentional system error and not made with any mala fide intention. The bank also informed the complainant in writing about the refund and apologised for the error.
The commission found that there was deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party. It observed that the wrongly deducted amount was not restored promptly and that the complainant had to approach the bank for rectification. “A banking institution is expected to maintain accuracy in maintaining customer’s account and to promptly rectify any erroneous debit,” the commission said.
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It held that the subsequent refund of the amount and issuance of the apology did not efface the lapse completely. The commission, therefore, partly allowed the complaint and directed the bank to pay Rs 15,000 to complainant as compensation including cost of litigation for making delayed payment as well as for mental harassment faced by complainant.
Takeaway
Unauthorised bank deduction can amount to deficiency in service. Refunding the money later, along with an apology, does not erase the lapse, especially if the customer had to pursue the bank and file a consumer complaint to get the error rectified.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 0800–22577) and Union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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