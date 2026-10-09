3 get death sentence in Chhattisgarh for rape, murder of policeman’s wife, minor daughter

Terming the offence “exceptionally brutal, barbaric and diabolical”, and noting that one victim was a woman and the other an innocent girl of 12 years, who had barely begun her colourful life, a Chhattisgarh trial court has awarded the death penalty to three people for the rape and murders of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter.

Taking note that the victims were the wife and daughter of the police personnel, Additional Sessions Judge Surajpur Anand Prakash Variyal said that the brutality of the crime, the manner by which it was committed, and the inhuman behavior of three convicts, i.e., Kuldeep Sahu, Phool Singh, and Chandrakanth Chaudhary, with the deceased, especially an innocent 12-year-old girl, takes them away from thinking of any alternative to a death sentence and the possibility of awarding life imprisonment.

The court categorised this case as definitely coming under the category of “rarest of the rare” cases.

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“The offence was committed outrageously, in an exceptionally brutal, barbaric and diabolical manner, which involves inhumane treatment and extreme cruelty and torture inflicted upon both victims,” the ruling observed.

Underscoring that one victim was a woman and the other an innocent girl of 12 years, who had barely begun this colourful life, the order said, “The convicts committed a cold-blooded double murder diabolically and mercilessly, where both victims were defenseless and incapable of resisting these three robust persons, and both the deceased had not offered any kind of provocation to them.”

“This crime is committed so brutally that it pricks or shocks not only the judicial conscience but even the conscience of society. There was similar public outrage after the incident in this case,” it noted.

Stating that the people had burnt the main convict’s house in anger, the court said that even on the day of Judgment, hundreds of people from all sections gathered inside and outside the district court, which further shows the public sentiment towards the heinous/barbaric crime committed on two innocent lives.

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The court said that even some of them chanted loudly to hand over the convict to them so that they could immediately do justice to the deceased.

The court made a distinction that the murder of the major victim was committed after committing gang rape, especially by convict Kuldeep Sahu, upon her, for a motive not to satisfy his lust but to fulfill his ego or to teach a lesson to police personnel or to take revenge from the deceased husband.

“Convict was smiling after conviction”

Pointing out that the main convict, along with two convicts, i.e., Phool Singh and Chandrakanth Chaudhary, did so fearlessly, most barbarically and without bothering about the consequences, which, the court said, was further authenticated by convict Kuldeep Sahu’s “smiling gesture” outside the court towards the media persons after the conviction in the present case.

The order continued that this is probably because he had past experience that even if he is prosecuted or convicted, nothing will happen against him in the court ultimately. “As far as their reformation is concerned, this court, after perusing the entire contents of the probation report, found that all of them, i.e., convict Kuldeep Sahu, Phool Singh and Chanrakanth Chaudhary, have no chance of reformation,” it said.

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The court highlighted that the main convict is a “habitual offender, i.e., a hardened criminal” and has a substantial history of serious cases, where he committed his first crime in 2015,i.e., when he was a Juvenile, and from that period till now,i.e., during the last 11 years, he engaged in more than 22 criminal cases, which shows his tendency to commit criminal acts now and then.

Pointing out that the convicts have no fear of the law, the ruling said that the convicts are involved in three cases committed in a single day, that too against police officials or his family members; in fact, their acts demonstrate/reflect a blatant disregard for the law and lawful enforcement authority.

Gang rape, murder to take revenge on police

According to the prosecution, the case arose from the disappearance and murder of a man’s wife and minor daughter in 2024.

The complainant reported that at night he tried calling his wife but found her mobile phone switched off. When he reached his house at around 11.55 pm, he found the outer gate open and bloodstains from the staircase to the kitchen. His wife and daughter were missing.

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He suspected the main convict, Kuldeep Sahu, as he earlier that same day tried to crush police officials with his car when he interacted with a police official in connection with a violation of an extermination order, alleging that he had a motive to take revenge.

An FIR was initially registered concerning the disappearance. The next day, the police received information about two unidentified bodies found in a nearby village. The complainant identified them as his wife and daughter. A post-mortem examination concluded that both deaths were homicidal.

The prosecution alleged that Kuldeep Sahu and three co-accused, Phool Singh alias Rinku, Chandrkant Chaudhary and Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy, had conspired to commit the offences.

According to the prosecution, the accused forcibly entered the house, sexually assaulted the victims, and inflicted fatal injuries. The prosecution further alleged that Kuldeep and others attempted to destroy or conceal evidence after the incident.