‘Dead insect’ in sealed Rs 50 fruit drink bottle, Bombay woman wins Rs 1.25 lakh

The Maharashtra State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently upheld a district commission’s order that held a beverage company liable for deficiency in service and confirmed a payout of Rs 1.25 lakh to a woman who had filed the consumer complaint in 2012 after she found a dead insect inside a sealed beverage bottle.

While dismissing the appeal, Presiding Member Nisha Amol Chavhan and Member Vijay Premchandani said that the beverage company’s “attempts to defeat a legitimate consumer grievance through technicalities and procedural hair-splitting regarding lab accreditation and typographical errors are unacceptable”.

“The appellant (the beverage company) is a large-scale manufacturer producing consumable beverages. The standard of care required in bottling plants is absolute. The presence of a dead insect in a sealed beverage is a gross violation of food safety standards and constitutes a severe deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice,” the September 30 order read.

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The state commission further observed that “the presence of a macroscopic foreign biological entity is a manufacturing and packaging defect that occurred at the plant, completely independent of the product’s expiry date.”

According to the judgment of the district commission, the woman had alleged that she had bought a 1-litre bottle of an orange fruit-based beverage worth Rs 50 along with some other grocery items on October 23, 2011, from a shop, which was one of the authorised sellers for the beverage company.

The woman had claimed that when she took out the bottle from the refrigerator to serve her guests, she saw a dead insect floating inside the bottle even before the seal of the bottle was opened. The woman alleged that her guests were shocked and disgusted by the sight and were not able to consume anything for the rest of the evening, because of which she and her family members were embarrassed.

On November 2, 2011, the woman sent a legal notice to the beverage company, as a result of which a consumer response co-ordinator of the company visited her home for inspection of the said defective product and admitted after his evaluation that there was a serious and fatal deficiency in service on the part of the company and apologised for the same.

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The woman stated that she was also asked to share a few photographs of the defective product so that it could be shown to the quality control department and her grievances would be redressed. However, even after following the instructions of the consumer response co-ordinator and issuing a final reminder, there was no response from the company.

Consequently, on January 27, 2012, the woman filed a consumer complaint with the South Mumbai district consumer commission. The district commission, by its judgment on August 30, 2018, held the beverage company and the authorised seller liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, ordering them to pay Rs 50 as the refund of the bottle and Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the “mental torture”.

The shop and the company were further directed to pay an additional sum of Rs 25,000 to the woman as litigation costs. The beverage company approached the state commission to appeal against the order of the district commission.

‘Past shelf life’

The beverage company contended that the district commission had wrongly relied on a precedent involving a solid food item where visual inspection was sufficient and that the lab to which the defective product was sent for testing was not an “appropriate laboratory” as per law and its report was “legally invalid and cannot be relied upon”.

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The company alleged that the woman had “unexplainedly delayed” sending the bottle for testing until it was past its 4-month shelf life and had initially refused to hand over the bottle to the manufacturer, because of which she prevented a “timely scientific testing” of the product.

As per the order, the woman did not appear before the state commission despite being served notices, and hence the case continued ex parte.

‘Macroscopic object’

On the allegation that the woman had refused to give the bottle to the company for testing, the state commission stated that “we find no fault in the consumer‘s actions. Handing over the primary piece of physical evidence to the very party accused of the manufacturing defect, prior to initiating legal proceedings, would have jeopardised the consumer’s case.”

The state commission observed that “the appellant contended that the product was tested past its 4-month shelf life. This argument is fundamentally flawed. The expiry of a product’s shelf life leads to natural degradation, fermentation, or spoilage of the juice; it does not spontaneously generate a dead insect inside a sealed bottle.”

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Regarding the objection to the lab’s visual inspection, the state commission held that “the primary mandate for the lab in this instance was to verify package integrity to ascertain whether the factory seal was intact and to confirm the presence of the foreign object.”

“When a macroscopic object like a dead insect is present in a sealed container, the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur (the thing speaks for itself) is highly relevant. Chemical analysis of the liquid is secondary when the physical contamination of a sealed consumable item is visibly established, and the seal’s integrity is confirmed.”

Accordingly, the judgment passed by the district commission was confirmed and upheld.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of companies producing beverages and food items to ensure proper packaging and manufacturing of its products and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Maharashtra: 1800-22-2262) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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