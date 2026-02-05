Daylight murder near Mohali SSP office: HC flags slow police action, seeks report

Bench also flags assault on court staff and delayed FIRs, seeks accountability from state police

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 08:24 PM IST
punjab and haryana hcThe HC flagged slow police action in the shooting case and delayed FIRs in another incident. (Source: File)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday sought a detailed report from the Punjab Police on a daylight shooting outside the Mohali SSP office and raised concerns over delayed action in other serious incidents.

Hearing a public interest litigation and connected matters, a division bench of Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda took note of an affidavit filed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and asked for further clarity on the Mohali shooting, in which one person was killed. The court was told that two shooters had been identified but had not been arrested so far, while two other accused had been taken into custody.

Gurwinder Singh, a key accused in the 2020 murder of Gurlal Brar, a cousin of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar was on January 28 shot dead near the SSP’s office in Mohali while he was on way to a court along with his wife. The assailants had fired multiple rounds. The Mohali police later booked Goldy Brar after he and two other gangsters — Rohit Godara and Vicky Pehlwan — claimed responsibility for the killing of Gurwinder.

The bench observed that the incident had taken place outside the office of the SSP, Mohali, but the main assailants were still at large. The DGP sought more time to look into the matter and submit a report. The court granted time and listed the case for further hearing on February 10.

The judges also referred to another incident that occurred on July 6, 2025, when a police officer allegedly manhandled and beat up a chowkidar, who was also a court employee, at the District Court premises in Mohali. The officer reportedly snatched the keys, opened the gate and entered the court complex. The incident was captured on CCTV footage and a complaint was lodged by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on July 11, 2025. Despite this, no FIR was registered initially.

The court noted that the Chief Judicial Magistrate later directed registration of an FIR through a judicial order on July 30, 2025. The FIR (No. 197) was registered a day later on July 31, 2025. However, even after six months, there appeared to be no meaningful action in the case.

Advocate General Maninderjit Singh Bedi and senior counsel Puneet Bali sought time to seek instructions and assured the bench that appropriate action would be taken by the next date of hearing.

The court also adjourned applications filed by intervenors in the connected matters to February 24, and directed that a copy of the interim order be placed on the files of other related cases.

