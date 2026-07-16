‘Whatever medical intervention needed’: High Court to Centre on Wangchuk fast

Amid spiralling concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Centre today assured the Delhi High Court that Wangchuk’s condition shall be monitored daily and necessary steps for his well-being will be taken.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation by an advocate. The petition accused the government of treating 59-year-old Wangchuk like a “terrorist”. The advocate sought the court’s direction to the government to provide “full proper and necessary aid” to Wangchuk to stop his “deteriorating health and life-threatening condition” and “forcefeed him”.

With activist Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the 19th day today, a practising advocate had moved a PIL in the Delhi High Court alleging that the government is treating him like a “terrorist” and seems to be “apathetic” to the situation. The advocate had sought the court’s direction to the government to provide “full proper and necessary aid” to Wangchuk to stop his “deteriorating health and life-threatening condition” and “force feed him”.

Wangchuk has been on hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the past 19 days as part of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Hearing the petition on Thursday, the bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central and the Delhi governments, whether Wangchuk’s health is being monitored and if there’s a mechanism to check his condition.

Asked if his health check-up reports are available with the government, Solicitor General Mehta said, “Sometimes some private doctors also come in and check.”

Chief Justice Upadhyaya orally remarked, “We would like the person to be medically checked by government doctors and intervene depending on the medical report. Depending (on the condition), please intervene immediately. Life is precious.”

Solicitor General Mehta said he has no objection.

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The court, disposing of the petition, recorded Mehta’s assurances, noting that he “has stated on instructions that the health condition of Wangchuk shall be regularly monitored on a daily basis by government doctors/experts”.

“He further assures the court that depending on the opinion of doctors, whatever medical intervention is needed to check the deteriorating health condition of Wangchuk, shall also be taken. While noting the assurances given by SG we only observe that the life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government (to protect the same)…,” the court noted.

“We appreciate the stance taken by SG and accordingly direct that the medical condition of Wangchuk shall be clinically regularly monitored on daily basis and depending on the opinion of doctors, whatever medical intervention is required to check his deteriorating health condition, shall also be taken,” the bench directed.

Advocate R K Saini claimed in his petition that the “government is treating him (Wangchuk) like he is a hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation” and said the “government seems to be (apathetic) to the situation”.

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He said the “least the government can do and is expected to do” is ensure Wangchuk is given immediate and proper medical attention, “even if forcibly”, to ensure his good health and to “save his life”.

“For this purpose, the simple thing to be done… is to take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals, by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for a human body to survive,” Saini said.