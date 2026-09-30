Daughter’s wedding decor not as ‘promised’, mother wins Rs 1.20 lakh from company

A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed a wedding decoration company to pay Rs 1.20 lakh to a woman after finding that the decoration at her daughter’s wedding was allegedly incomplete and below the promised standard. The commission also mentioned that a wedding is a “time-bound event”, and shortcomings occurring during the function cannot be effectively rectified after the event.

The 50-year-old mother claimed that she paid Rs 6.85 lakh for the decoration and related arrangements. She alleged that the mandap, stage and passage were not decorated as promised, with several floral arrangements, props and lighting elements missing or incomplete.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari, along with members D Madhavi Latha and Kathyayani Khandavilli of the Ranga Reddy District Commission, was hearing the complaint filed by the mother whose daughter got married in November 2025.

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“A wedding is a time-bound event, and shortcomings occurring during the function cannot be effectively rectified after the event. The failure to provide the agreed standard of decoration therefore amounts to deficiency in service,” the August 27 order read.

Last minute arrangements

The woman claimed that she engaged the services of the company for decoration and other arrangements for her daughter’s wedding scheduled in November 2025. According to the complainant, the company represented that it would provide premium-quality decoration, including the mandap, stage, passage, fountain area, lighting, floral arrangements, props and special effects.

The woman allegedly paid Rs 6.85 lakh to the company, but she claimed that it failed to make the necessary payments to the decorator initially selected for the event. Consequently, the decorator withdrew from the assignment shortly before the wedding, and the company introduced another decorator, leaving the complainant with no practical option but to accept the last-minute change.

According to her, the company failed to complete the arrangements within the decided time, forcing her and her family to step in and make last-minute arrangements. She also said that the company later refunded Rs 20,000 to her but did not refund the full amount. Aggrieved, she moved the commission seeking a complete refund and compensation. The mother was represented by advocate P Sai Sharan before the commission.

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‘Responsibility of service provider’

The commission pointed out that when a service provider accepts responsibility for decorating a wedding venue, it is required to properly coordinate with its vendors and ensure that the agreed arrangements are completed within the given time.

The commission noted that the company did not appear to contest the complaint. It also noted the evidence placed on record by the complainant, including the photographs, which showed shortcomings in the finishing and execution of certain parts of the mandap, stage and passage.

“The material placed before this commission therefore supports the complainant’s grievance that the decoration was incomplete and below the standard represented by the opposite party (company),” it added.

The commission noted that the WhatsApp communication showed that when the complainant expressed disappointment regarding the vendor, the company apologised for the vendor’s behaviour and assured her that the best possible services would be provided.

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“This communication shows that difficulties had arisen concerning the decorator before the wedding and that the opposite party (company) continued to undertake responsibility for the work,” it added.

Accordingly, the commission directed the company to pay Rs 1 lakh to the complainant towards the deficient and incomplete decoration service and Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience. The company was also directed to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a wedding decoration company cannot provide incomplete or below-standard services at a wedding and may have to pay compensation for the inconvenience.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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