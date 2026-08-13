Setback for actor Darshan: Plea against co-accused turning approver rejected

The Karnataka High Court Thursday turned down a plea by Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case, seeking a direction to the trial court to hear his objections before deciding on a co-accused’s application to turn approver.
Dismissing the actor’s petition, Justice M Nagaprasanna orally remarked, “No co-accused will ever turn approver if such a procedure is permitted.”
The matter pertains to an application filed by co-accused Pradosh S alias Pradosh Rao, a software professional, who sought the court’s permission to become a prosecution witness (approver). In an 11-page petition filed before the trial court, Pradosh allegedly provided a detailed account of how Renukaswamy was abducted, tortured, murdered, and how his body was subsequently disposed of.
Darshan had moved the High Court challenging an August 10 order passed by the sessions court, which rejected his application seeking a right to an audience before deciding on Pradosh’s request.
Senior Advocate Hashmath Pasha, appearing for Darshan, argued that a co-accused’s right to be heard cannot be stripped away, especially to point out procedural irregularities in the approver application.
Darshan’s petition further claimed that ever since the Supreme Court cancelled Pradosh’s bail, he had stopped communicating with Darshan and had developed a “nemesis” towards his co-accused. The plea alleged that Pradosh filed the application to exact revenge and under the “misguided impression” that turning approver would grant him immediate release on bail.
Opposing Darshan’s plea, Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar submitted that a co-accused has no legal right to an audience regarding another accused’s plea to turn approver. He argued that granting pardon falls strictly under judicial discretion, taking into account the prosecution’s stance.
Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old auto driver from Chitradurga and a fan of Darshan, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in June 2024 for sending derogatory Instagram messages to actor Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan. His body was later recovered from a stormwater drain in Bengaluru.
Darshan, Gowda, and 13 others were arrested in connection with the gruesome killing. While Darshan was initially granted bail, the Supreme Court later cancelled it. The trial is currently underway before a Bengaluru sessions court, with 22 witnesses examined so far.