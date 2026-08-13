Setback for actor Darshan: Plea against co-accused turning approver rejected

The Karnataka High Court Thursday turned down a plea by Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case, seeking a direction to the trial court to hear his objections before deciding on a co-accused’s application to turn approver.

Dismissing the actor’s petition, Justice M Nagaprasanna orally remarked, “No co-accused will ever turn approver if such a procedure is permitted.”

The matter pertains to an application filed by co-accused Pradosh S alias Pradosh Rao, a software professional, who sought the court’s permission to become a prosecution witness (approver). In an 11-page petition filed before the trial court, Pradosh allegedly provided a detailed account of how Renukaswamy was abducted, tortured, murdered, and how his body was subsequently disposed of.