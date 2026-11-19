A Re 1 refund sent to a digital rewards wallet instead of a customer’s bank account has landed a retailer with a Rs 7,500 payout after a Haryana Consumer Commission flagged the practice as a potential ‘dark pattern’. The 24-year-old had placed two grocery orders, but part of each promised refund was diverted to her rewards wallet without consent. The commission said the practice could encourage repeat purchases and directed the retailer to pay her Rs 7,500

The Panchkula District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Satpal and members Dr Sushma Garg and Dr Suman Singh were hearing a complaint by Nishtha Raghav over two online grocery orders alleging unauthorised diversion of Re 1 from each of two refunds to a digital rewards wallet instead of her bank account and seeking compensation for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and the harassment caused.

“A bank account and a reward wallet are distinct modes of holding and utilising monetary value. A consumer cannot be compelled to accept wallet credit in place of a refund to the original mode of payment, particularly when the opposite parties had represented that the amount would be refunded through the original payment mode…The conduct of the opposite parties also raises an issue of deceptive trade practice in the form of a dark pattern,” the commission said on October 28.

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The dispute began after the woman placed two grocery orders on January 23 and 25, 2026, both containing a chocolate that was unavailable. Although the platform promised a refund of Rs 19 for each order, only Rs 18 was credited to her bank account, with the remaining Re 1 diverted to her rewards wallet without her consent. She raised a complaint on February 3, but the grievance was marked resolved without providing relief, prompting her to send a legal notice on February 14.

Two orders, two incomplete refunds

According to the complaint, Raghav placed an order worth Rs 319 on January 23, 2026, containing groceries and personal-care items. A chocolate was unavailable. Her second order, worth Rs 116, was placed on January 25 and also included the unavailable product. On both occasions, the platform communicated that Rs 19 would be refunded. However, only Rs 18 each time reached her bank account; the remaining Re 1 was transferred to her rewards wallet.

Raghav alleged that she had neither authorised the adjustment nor been informed that part of her refund would be converted into wallet credit. She complained through the application on February 3, but the grievance was marked resolved without the relief she sought. She sent a legal notice on February 14. The local store received it on February 16 and the retail company on February 17, but the issue remained unresolved.

Why commission flagged potential dark pattern

The refund records showed the same practice in both transactions. It said a bank account and a reward wallet are distinct ways of holding monetary value. A consumer cannot be compelled to accept wallet credit instead of a refund to the original payment method when the company had promised that method. The retailer produced no evidence that Raghav had consented to the adjustment or accepted a disclosed refund policy permitting it.

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“By transferring Rs.1/- out of the refund amount into the Twid (Pay with Rewards) account, instead of refunding the entire amount through the represented payment mode, the opposite parties have effectively retained a part of the complainant’s money within the digital reward ecosystem. Such wallet credit may induce the consumer to undertake another transaction through the same platform in order to utilise the credited amount,” the commission said.

The commission observed that wallet credit kept the consumer’s money within the retailer’s digital ecosystem and could encourage repeat purchases to use the balance. It said the practice raised concerns about manipulation of consumer choice and autonomy. Referring to the Central Consumer Protection Authority‘s 2023 dark patterns guidelines, it held that the conduct amounted to deficiency in service and could constitute an unfair or deceptive trade practice.

Allowing the complaint, the commission held the opposite parties jointly and severally liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It directed them to pay Raghav Rs 2,500 compensation and deposit Rs 5,000 as punitive damages with the Free Legal Aid State Commission, Haryana.