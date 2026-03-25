‘Dark and dusty depths’: Telangana HC slams coal giant Singareni Collieries for misclassifying permanent disabilities of miners 

Expressing “deep anguish” against Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for “betraying the trust” of its workforce by mechanically denying social security benefits to miners suffering from life-altering disabilities, the Telangana High Court has directed the government-owned coal company to place five medically invalidated employees in the higher benefit category that effectively allows employment to their dependents.

A bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin passed the ruling on March 2 while dealing with a batch of over 85 writ appeals against a Single Judge bench order of August 2024. While placing five workmen in the higher benefit category, the bench said, “it cannot permit a mechanical or unreasoned exercise that undermines a beneficial welfare provision.”

The dispute centred around the application of the National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA-VI) of which clause 9.4.0(i) allows for the employment of a dependent if a worker is “permanently disabled” due to injury or disease. However, according to clause 9.4.0(ii), if the disability is categorised as “general physical debility”, the benefit is only available if the worker is under 58 years of age.

The court observed that the SCCL had consistently and near-uniformly classified workers with grave, identifiable, and permanent disabilities, such as amputation, severe neurological deficits, loss of vision, advanced cardiomyopathy, chronic renal failure, and seizure disorders with structural brain pathology, under the “general debility” category. The workers were denied dependent employment on the basis of the age bar of 58 years. In its findings, the court noted that 121 out of 127 cases were placed under the “general debility” category despite having grave medical conditions.

Stating that these appeals were not merely about the interpretation of a service clause, the bench observed that “they are about the lives of men who spent their years in the dark and dusty depths of coal mines, a profession fraught with peril and known to consume the health of those who toil in it. The respondents are workmen who have given their prime to the nation’s energy security, often at the cost of their own physical well-being. They now suffer from ailments that have, in many cases, robbed them of their mobility, their vision, or their fundamental bodily integrity.”

The judges remarked that the SCCL’s reliance on age and residual service conditions, predicated upon a Clause (ii) classification, “cannot be sustained where the foundational categorisation itself appears legally doubtful.” The judges said, “The NCWA, negotiated between management and trade unions, represents a hard-won social security measure for these workmen and their families. When a public sector undertaking resists implementing such a measure through repeated litigation and non-compliance, it betrays the trust reposed in it by both the workmen and the community.”

The court held that the litigation “be brought to a quietus to ensure a definitive resolution”, considering the advanced age and precarious health of the workers who have endured a prolonged and arduous quest for justice.

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“We close these matters with a sense of anguish, hoping that the employer/Coal Company henceforth renders a correct and just opinion based on the report of medical experts and the clear language of the NCWA and relevant considerations,” the bench remarked.

The court held that the categorisation of the remaining workers under clause (ii) was not unreasonable or perverse, warranting judicial review interference. The SCCL was directed to adjust any prior monetary compensation paid for post-retirement dues for these five workers, now classified in a higher benefit category in accordance with the law, as these families transition to dependent employment.