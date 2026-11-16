‘Darjeeling-Sikkim unification discussion protected by free speech’: Sikkim High Court

The Sikkim High Court has held that inviting people to discuss the constitutional legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim unification does not amount to promoting enmity among communities and quashed an FIR against members of Gorkha Seva Sena over an invitation to participate in a public consultation on the issue.

Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan was hearing a plea filed by petitioners seeking quashing of the FIR and criminal proceedings that were a result of an invitation released by the Gorkha Seva Sena that illegally contained the Sikkim government logo and invited people for a discussion on the constitutional legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim unification.

“Debates and deliberations during a public consultation seeking views of constitutional legality of what one group of people perceive may be the right course of action, as opposed to the contrary view of another group regarding the alleged proposed Darjeeling-Sikkim Unification, ought not to provoke such extreme sentiments as to attract the mischief of Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the November 7 order read.