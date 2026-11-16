‘Darjeeling-Sikkim unification discussion protected by free speech’: Sikkim High Court

The Sikkim High Court has held that inviting people to discuss the constitutional legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim unification does not amount to promoting enmity among communities and quashed an FIR against members of Gorkha Seva Sena over an invitation to participate in a public consultation on the issue.
Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan was hearing a plea filed by petitioners seeking quashing of the FIR and criminal proceedings that were a result of an invitation released by the Gorkha Seva Sena that illegally contained the Sikkim government logo and invited people for a discussion on the constitutional legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim unification.
“Debates and deliberations during a public consultation seeking views of constitutional legality of what one group of people perceive may be the right course of action, as opposed to the contrary view of another group regarding the alleged proposed Darjeeling-Sikkim Unification, ought not to provoke such extreme sentiments as to attract the mischief of Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the November 7 order read.
According to the order, the FIR filed on June 6, 2025, was triggered by the invitation from the Darjeeling-based organisation to join them and participate in a “vital civic dialogue on the ’50th Sikkim State Day Celebration and Constitutional Consultation'” on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Town Hall in Kurseong.
The FIR alleged that the petitioners had committed serious offences against the state and the public. The report stated that the petitioners had also used the official logo and theme of the Government of Sikkim on invitation cards, without permission or approval.
Filed by the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the FIR also stated that the subject of the event was “Constitutional Legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim Unification.” The FIR alleged that the illegal use of the logo to promote an extremely sensitive topic like unification of Darjeeling and Sikkim had serious implications, as it could mislead the public into believing that the Government of Sikkim was associated with the organisation.
Notable Observations in the Case
The principal secretary had contended in the FIR that the event could also provoke enmity between people of Sikkim and Darjeeling, disrupt public order, and undermine public faith in the government. After the chargesheet was filed in the case, the petitioners approached the high court seeking the quashing of the FIR.
‘Liberty of thought and expression’
Senior Advocate N Rai and Advocate Tara Devi Chettri were appearing for the petitioners and argued that the petitioners were protected by the Constitution itself and that they had the liberty of thought and expression.
The counsel submitted that “in a healthy democracy, the views, opinions, or thoughts expressed by an individual or group of individuals must be countered by expressing another point of view, even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another. The right of a person to express their views must be respected and protected.”
Additional Public Prosecutor Yadev Sharma, appearing for the state, argued that the use of the official logo of the Government of Sikkim in the printed invitation could have dangerous results, as the event was promoting an “extremely sensitive” and “potentially inflammatory topic”.
‘Not an offense’
The high court noted that it was clear from the invitation and the FIR that the petitioners had sought and invited people’s participation for public consultation on the theme, “Constitutional Legality of Darjeeling Sikkim Unification”.
About the usage of the Sikkim Government logo in the invitations, the high court said that the petitioners should not have used the official logo without the government’s permission, but further said that using the logo without permission did not promote enmity between different communities and did not fall under the offence they were accused of.
Observing that the Preamble laid down that the people of India had solemnly resolved to “secure all its citizens liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship”, the high court decided to quash the FIR and the criminal proceedings against the petitioners and directed them not to get involved in “mischievous” activities harmful to society by misusing others’ property.