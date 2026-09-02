DA arrears: Punjab moves SC, says not ‘lawfully possible’ to pay Rs 14,191 cr in 15 days

The Punjab employees have already filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. Separately, the high court will take up for hearing on September 27 a contempt petition filed by employees against the Punjab government.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G, Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarh, New DelhiSep 2, 2026 03:04 AM IST
Punjab DA dues, Punjab government employees DA, Punjab dearness allowance, Punjab DR dues, Supreme Court caveat, Punjab and Haryana High Court, DA arrears Punjab, Punjab pensioners DA, Raghbir Singh case, Harpal Cheema DA, Punjab government appeal, DA pending since January 2023, Punjab employees salaryIt further submitted that the State pays DA to All India Services officers at the central rate because they are governed by Union law and the State has no power to determine their service conditions.
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The Punjab government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing it to release within a fortnight the pending dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) to the employees and pensioners, contending that the financial obligation works out to Rs 14,191 crores and “compliance within the time allowed is not lawfully possible”.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, seeks an interim stay on the high court’s August 3 judgement as well as on any contempt proceedings likely to arise due to its non-implementation.

The Punjab employees have already filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. Separately, the high court will take up for hearing on September 27 a contempt petition filed by employees against the Punjab government.

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Seeking the top court’s leave to appeal against the HC judgement, Punjab has argued that payment of the entire amount would have serious fiscal and constitutional implications. The State has also contended that money cannot be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund without following the prescribed appropriation process.

Also Read | How employee protests have fared under AAP govt: Concessions, but no complete victory

“Expenditure of this order cannot be met without a supplementary statement of expenditure under Article 205(1)(a), a demand for a grant, which by Article 203(3), may be made only upon the recommendation of the Governor, the assent of the House under Article 203(2), and an Appropriation Act under Article 204, without which, by Article 204(3), no money may be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund of the State at all,” read the plea. It adds that “every one of those steps presupposes a sitting of the Legislative Assembly summoned by the Governor under Article 174.”

A division bench of the high court had asked the State to release, within a fortnight, every pending installment of DA and DR “to every State employee and pensioner at the rates applicable to officers of the All India Services serving in connection with the affairs of the State”. It had also directed that the State would have to pay 6 per cent simple interest in case of default. It also “restrained” the State government “from ‘unproductive” expenditure until all dues are cleared. The high court had also quashed a liquidation plan submitted by the State government “as it staggers the admitted arrears of approximately Rs 14,191 crore.”

The State, in its plea, said the directions produce a “disproportionate outcome”.

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In its plea, the Punjab government argued that its rules do not mandate payment of DA to State employees at the rate fixed by the Centre for its employees. It said the Punjab Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2021, prescribe no specific index, formula, rate or interval for DA and leave the matter to the State government’s discretion.

It further submitted that the State pays DA to All India Services officers at the central rate because they are governed by Union law and the State has no power to determine their service conditions.

It pointed out that the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission had revised the State’s pay by a multiplication factor of 2.59, rising to 2.72, against the 2.57 adopted by the Seventh Central Pay Commission, “so that Punjab’s basic pay is higher than the corresponding Central basic pay across most of the matrix”. It said that DA being a percentage applied to basic pay, “an identical percentage upon a higher base does not produce an identical emolument but a larger one.”

It submitted that “in five categories — clerk, driver, stenographer, ETT teacher, and constable — of the seven, the Punjab employee already draws more at the existing 42 per cent (DA) by between Rs 1,832 and Rs 17,852 a month” and it was only in two categories – Superintendent and Police Inspector – that it fell short.

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The plea said the State “offered upon oath to cure it, undertaking in principle to raise DA so far as required to extend to its employees parity with analogous Central categories in absolute carry home salary…Yet the impugned judgment did not advert to the undertaking, even though the application was on the file from 28.07.2026, six days before pronouncement.”

On the fiscal stress that the order puts on the state, it said, “upon the material compiled by the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted on 07.04.2026, committed expenditure upon salaries and pensions is approximately 51% of the petitioner’s revenue receipts, the highest among the major States against an all India average of about 38%, and committed liabilities including interest consume about 82%”. It adds that the “impugned order does not remedy an under payment, it compounds an over payment, from one of the fiscally most constrained major State in India.”

Its aid that clearing Rs 14,191 crore in one go would amount to roughly three months of the State’s entire wage and pension bill. “Such an expenditure”, according to the government, “cannot be undertaken without disturbing welfare and other essential spending” and “cannot be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund without following the constitutional appropriation process”.

The government said its Cabinet had approved a liquidation plan in February 2025 under which arrears of around Rs 14,191 crore were to be paid in phases over five financial years, but this was quashed by the HC.

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The plea also challenges the high court’s direction restraining the state from incurring unproductive expenditure, arguing that no such expenditure was pleaded or supported by evidence before the court.

 

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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