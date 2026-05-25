Cyber fraud case | Mere crediting of amount in bank does not constitute an offence: Court

Mere crediting of an amount in a bank account without any link to a criminal conspiracy, does not constitute an offence, a magistrate court said, acquitting a 25-year-old Jharkhand resident booked for a cyber fraud on a police officer in 2022. The court said that while the bank account details show that an amount of Rs 99,986 was transferred from the victim’s account to the accused, Manoj Kisku’s, there is no evidence linking him to a criminal conspiracy with the main accused.

“Mere crediting of any amount in the bank account of the accused without the evidence of any criminal conspiracy with the main accused, does not constitute any offence. Crediting of the amount in the bank account is from the person or account holder, anyone could deposit the amount with the bank,” S G Chimankar, a judicial magistrate of the Girgaon court said in an order passed on May 20.