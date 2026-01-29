Blanket notice to freeze bank accounts in cyber crime cases illegal: Allahabad High Court

The Lucknow bench said police must indicate the amount on which lien is being sought and share a copy of the FIR with the bank

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
6 min readLucknowUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 08:13 PM IST
cyber crimeQuoting certain judgments by the Supreme Court and High Courts, the Lucknow bench in its order stated that key principles ought to be laid down regarding freezing a bank account under suspicion of cyber crime. (Source: Pixabay)
Make us preferred source on Google

A blanket notice to freeze bank accounts under suspicion of cyber crime, without indicating the amount on which lien is being sought, is illegal and arbitrary, said the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Stating that five key principles ought to be laid down regarding freezing such an account, the bench said as soon as information to block, put on hold, or mark a lien is forwarded to a bank or any financial intermediary, it shall simultaneously be sent to the jurisdictional judicial magistrate within 24 hours.

The bench made the observation while quashing a notice issued by a Cyber Crime police station in Telangana to freeze the bank account of a leading medicine trader in Lucknow, directing the bank concerned to de-freeze it immediately.

A division bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Manjive Shukla, while disposing of the petition challenging the Telangana Police notice, stated, “We are unable to sustain and countenance the mechanism that has been used by the investigating officer, wherein the entire account of the petitioner has been frozen. No information has also been provided to the bank with regard to the court wherein the particular case is pending.”

“In light of the same, the impugned notice is quashed and set aside with a direction upon the bank concerned to immediately de-freeze the account of the petitioner and allow the petitioner to carry on his normal banking activities,” the bench ordered on January 19.

Giving immediate relief to the petitioner, the court also directed, “Liberty is also granted to the petitioner to inform the bank for immediate de-freezing of the account in the course of the day today.”

The case

The petition was filed by Khalsa Medical Store, through its proprietor Yashwant Singh. He was informed on November 25, 2025, that his account had been frozen by bank officials.

Story continues below this ad

The plea said his accounts were frozen by way of a communication, issued in the form of a notice under BNSS sections by an investigating officer, with regard to an FIR lodged at the Cyber Crime police station in Rachakonda, Hyderabad.

During the hearing on January 5, bank officials communicated to the court, indicating that a direction to debit freeze the petitioner’s account had been issued. But the communication did not reveal the order of seizure and whether the police officer concerned communicated the order to the jurisdictional magistrate, as required under BNSS sections.

The court had then directed the Registrar (Compliance) to issue notice to the Telangana cyber crime police station concerned.

During the January 5 hearing, the court had also stated, “We make it clear that if no one appears on behalf of respondent no. 4 (Telangana police station) on the next date, we shall proceed to pass necessary orders in the matter.”

Story continues below this ad

The notices were sent by the court through letter, e-mail, speed post, but no one appeared before the bench. Then, on January 19, the HC ordered quashing of the notice to freeze the bank accounts.

What the bench said

In its order, the bench observed, “In the present case, it is clear that no amount has been indicated in the notice… issued to the bank. Furthermore, [neither] a copy of the FIR… nor any seizure order has been provided to the bank, despite the bank having written to the investigating officer to provide the same.”

“In our view, this entire action is unjustified and illegal. One may understand a situation wherein there is a requirement for freezing an account for a limited period so that proceeds of crime are not removed. However, even in these extreme cases, it is incumbent upon the investigating officer to provide the bank, within three-four days, the seizure order passed for putting a lien on the bank account, the case number on the basis of which such lien/freezing is being conducted, [and] the amount on which the lien is sought to be created,” the division bench stated.

Quoting certain judgments by the Supreme Court and High Courts, the Lucknow bench in its order stated that key principles ought to be laid down regarding freezing a bank account under suspicion of cyber crime.

Story continues below this ad

These include:

  • BNSS Section 106 (power of police officer to seize certain property) should not be interpreted as empowering police officers to intervene in money disputes by seizing property, especially based on mere suspicion, but it must be bolstered by reasonable belief.
  • The police officer must furnish information with relation to the alleged crime and share a copy of the FIR or information received. The bank or payment system operator (PSO) may decline a request if it is received without a copy of any complaint or FIR.
  • Notice under Section 106 BNSS may require to mark lien on a specific amount (money allegedly transferred from or to the bank account of accused). But in no case can the police ask or request any bank or PSO, including payment aggregator, to block or suspend the entire financial account.
  • As soon as information to block, put on hold, or mark a lien is forwarded to a bank or any financial intermediary, including a PSO, then the information shall simultaneously be sent to the jurisdictional judicial magistrate within 24 hours. Failure to inform may render such an action as void.
  • If any bank puts on hold any bank account or escrow account maintained by any entity/citizen on the request of the police without following the proper procedure, then the bank shall be personally liable for civil and criminal consequences for the loss, including financial and reputational damage of such entity/citizen.

Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement