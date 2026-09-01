Customers visiting brothels can be punished for sexual exploitation: Kerala High Court

The court observed that the customer is not entirely disconnected from the exploitative commercial activity. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court recently ruled that a customer who visits a brothel for sexual activity can be implicated as an accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, observing that there was no justification to immunise one of the essential participants in the prohibited activity from criminal liability.

A division Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar was answering a reference on the question of whether a customer visiting a brothel for sexual activity could be implicated as an accused under the provisions of the Act.

“The activities carried on in a brothel constitute commercial sexual exploitation. Such exploitation is sustained by two indispensable components, namely, the organiser who facilitates and profits from the activity, and the person who avails the services for consideration…If penal consequences are confined only to the brothel keeper or organiser while completely excluding the person whose demand fuels the commercial activity, the legislative object of suppressing commercial sexual exploitation would stand substantially diluted,” the August 11 order said.