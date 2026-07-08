Customer orders size 8 shoes online gets size 7, wins consumer payout

The Karnal District Consumer Commission held online retail giant Myntra and the shoe seller liable for deficiency in service after a customer received replacement shoes with the original size-8 relabelled as size-7 instead of a genuine exchange.

A bench of president Jaswant Singh and members Neeru Agarwal and Sarvjeet Kaur also ordered a refund of Rs 1,029 and awarded Rs 1,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

“It is evident from the photographs, complainant purchased the shoes from the opposite party, but the said shoes were loose on the complainant, and the complainant made a request for the exchange of the said shoes,” the commission said on July 2.

The order noted that it was the duty of the opposite parties either to replace the size of the shoes or to return the cost of the same, but the opposite parties failed to do so. It added that, moreover, to rebut the said evidence produced by the complainant, the seller did not appear and opted to be proceeded against ex parte.

Wrong size, misleading label delivered

The complainant placed an order to purchase size 8 shoes from Myntra using the “cash on delivery” method. Myntra had delivered the product, and the complainant had paid the amount Rs 1,029 to the delivery boy.

According to the complainant, after wearing the shoes, he found that they were loose. He therefore requested the opposite parties to exchange them for a size-7 pair. On July 5, 2025, the opposite parties delivered another pair of shoes. However, upon opening the parcel, the complainant was surprised to find that they had again sent size-8 shoes, merely pasting a size-7 label over the original size-8 label.

On July 5, 2025, the complainant contacted the company’s customer care, which admitted the mistake and promised to replace the shoes. He also sent an email seeking an exchange, alleging the company deliberately pasted an incorrect size label on the shoes.

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The complainant alleged that the opposite parties intentionally and deliberately committed fraud against the complainant by pasting a wrong label and had a deceitful intention from the very inception to cheat him and intentionally supplied a similar pair of shoes by pasting a wrong size-label-7.

Services of Myntra similar to shopping mall: Myntra

The online retail platform filed its written submission and said it is an electronic platform which acts as an intermediary to facilitate sale transactions between independent third-party sellers and independent end customers.

“Once a buyer accepts the offer of sale of the products made by the third-party seller on the Myntra Platform, the seller is notified electronically,” it said. According to Myntra, the third-party seller is required to ensure that the products are made available and delivered in line with the delivery terms and the terms of sale displayed by the seller on the platform.

Myntra said its services were similar to a shopping mall, where various shops are rented out to different sellers who independently carry out sales with the customers. In case of any defect in the goods sold by such shop owners or sellers in the shopping mall, the online platform claimed that it was the shop owner or seller to be held liable for the consequences and not the owner of the shopping mall where such shops were situated.

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The commission noted that the seller did not appear despite service and opted to proceed ex parte, via an order dated November 4, 2025.

Wrong Size Shoes Never Exchanged: Consumer Commission Order Commission Ruling Deficiency in Service & Unfair Trade Practice How the Case Unfolded Wrong Shoes, No Fix Complainant received the wrong size shoes. Opposite parties neither exchanged the shoes nor refunded the amount, despite repeated requests. A Fake "Exchange" The opposite parties "exchanged" the shoes — but sent a similar pair with a wrong size label (size 7) pasted on it. Evidence Unchallenged Complainant submitted a pen drive with photographs of the shoes. This evidence went unrebutted by the opposite parties. The Verdict It stands proved on record: wrong size shoes were sent and never exchanged — amounting to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. Express InfoGenIE

Takeaway This ruling reinforces that online marketplaces and sellers cannot escape liability when consumers receive manipulated or mislabelled products. It affirms that supplying goods with false size labels amounts to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, ensuring consumers are entitled to refunds and compensation even for low-value purchases supported by evidence.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.