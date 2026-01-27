Custom v. Constitution: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court struck down a 40-year-old curb on a widow’s right to sell land

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea related to widow's right to sell her husband's property. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: Reinforcing the constitutional mandate of gender equality, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside concurrent findings of trial courts in a 44-year-old case that restricted a widow’s right to alienate non-ancestral property.

Justice Virinder Aggarwal was hearing a plea challenging trial court orders in a case related to a sale deed made by the widow of a man without the consent of her husband’s relatives, who belong to the Meo community.

Justice Virinder Aggarwal said that a limitation founded solely upon gender or marital status cannot withstand scrutiny of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

The petitioners challenged the trial court orders that relied on the Riwaj-i-Am of Gurgaon district, which stipulated that a widow’s interest is for life only and that she cannot alienate property, whether ancestral or self-acquired, without the consent of her husband’s relatives.