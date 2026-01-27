Custom v. Constitution: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court struck down a 40-year-old curb on a widow’s right to sell land

Widow property rights: The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that customary law like Riwaj-i-Am that curtails a woman's proprietary rights solely based on gender and withstand scrutiny of Article 14 of Constitution of India.

google-preferred-btn
punjab and haryana high court woman property rightsPunjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea related to widow's right to sell her husband's property. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: Reinforcing the constitutional mandate of gender equality, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside concurrent findings of trial courts in a 44-year-old case that restricted a widow’s right to alienate non-ancestral property.

Justice Virinder Aggarwal was hearing a plea challenging trial court orders in a case related to a sale deed made by the widow of a man without the consent of her husband’s relatives, who belong to the Meo community.

 

Justice Virinder Aggarwal punjab and haryana high court Justice Virinder Aggarwal said that a limitation founded solely upon gender or marital status cannot withstand scrutiny of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. (Image enhanced using AI)

The petitioners challenged the trial court orders that relied on the Riwaj-i-Am of Gurgaon district, which stipulated that a widow’s interest is for life only and that she cannot alienate property, whether ancestral or self-acquired, without the consent of her husband’s relatives.

The Riwaj-i-Am of Gurgaon district, as codified by Wilson, contains explicit rules of customary law delineating the scope of a widow’s power of alienation.

“This Court has consistently adopted a pragmatic, progressive, and constitutionally aligned approach while examining customary restrictions on the rights of women in matters of alienation of property,” the court observed.

The order added that it has been unequivocally held that any custom which seeks to curtail, dilute, or abrogate the proprietary rights of a female exclusively based on religion, gender, or sex-based classification is inherently vulnerable to challenge and cannot withstand the constitutional mandate of equality enshrined under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India.

Also Read | Rs 52 lakh to Rs 9.16 crore: Punjab and Haryana High Court says ‘not only about numbers’ in record payout for disabled lawyer

Findings

  • The legal position stands crystallised beyond ambiguity that any custom or restriction which curtails the right of a female to alienate property inherited by her from her husband when such property is non-ancestral in nature is inherently discriminatory.
  • A limitation founded solely upon gender or marital status cannot withstand the scrutiny of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, which mandates equality before law and prohibits arbitrary or unreasonable classifications.
  • Any such fetter on a woman’s right to deal with her independently inherited property must be held to be constitutionally impermissible, legally unsustainable, and devoid of binding effect.
  • Once the property is held to be non-ancestral, and the sale is shown to be for a legally recognised necessity of the owner, the transaction cannot be declared void merely for want of the consent of the collateral.
Also Read | ‘A clever ploy’: Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects man’s claim of being ‘misled’ into selling 50 kg beef

Background

  • In 1982, a suit for declaration and possession regarding a land was instituted, arguing that the widow only held a “life interest” under Meo customary law and could not alienate the property without the consent of her husband’s collateral relatives.
  • According to the collateral relatives of the deceased man, he was Meo by caste, whose succession and alienation rights were governed by the customary laws prevailing within the community.
  • In accordance with such customs, a Meo widow is entitled only to a life interest in the property inherited from her father, irrespective of the nature of the estate.
  • The collateral relatives challenged a registered sale deed executed by the widow in 1982.
  • Following the death of a widow in 1984 during the proceedings, the daughter of the widow applied to be brought on record as her legal representative.
  • The collateral relatives contended that the said sale was effected without the knowledge or consent and in contravention of his lawful expectancy, and that the transaction is consequently void and inoperative against his pre-existing rights to succeed to the property upon the death of his wife.
  • They seek a declaration that the sale deed is null and void and that they are entitled to possession of the suit land.
  • In an earlier litigation, the trial court conclusively determined that the suit land was non-ancestral in nature.
  • Both the trial court and the first appellate court had originally decreed the suit in favor of the collateral relatives of the man.
  • These courts relied on the Riwaj-i-Am of Gurgaon district, which stipulated that a widow’s interest is for life only and that she cannot alienate property, whether ancestral or self-acquired, without the consent of her husband’s relatives.
  • The purchasers of the said land filed a plea against the trial court orders and challenged the legality, propriety, and correctness of the judgments.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
5 Disgusting Facts about Lizards: While lizards play an important role in our ecosystems by keeping insect populations in check, there's no denying they can be downright unsettling
7 animals that live in your house rent-free
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
7 animals that live in your house rent-free
5 Disgusting Facts about Lizards: While lizards play an important role in our ecosystems by keeping insect populations in check, there's no denying they can be downright unsettling
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch
baby elephant momo's birthday in Assam
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement