Man in custody for alleged narcotic links: Preventive detention law cannot be used as shortcut, says Bombay HC

The high court said that the detention order therefore has ‘far-reaching consequences’, and authorities need to follow the procedure while invoking it ‘in a very strict manner’, calling the detention order ‘uncalled for and a misuse of the law’. (File Photo)

OBSERVING THAT the preventive detention laws cannot be used as a ‘convenient short cut’, the Bombay High Court set aside an order passed against a man, arrested with alleged international narcotic links. The court said that since the man, Faisal Javed Shaikh, was already in custody in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act case when the detention order was passed against him last year, the detaining authority had not dealt with whether there was a real likelihood of him being granted bail in the drugs case, necessitating preventive detention.

“The preventive detention laws, cannot be used as a convenient shortcut, by the Detaining Authorities, to curtail the liberty of an individual, however serious or heinous the crime. Detention orders passed, without taking into account relevant and pertinent provisions of the law or passed in disregard thereof cannot and ought not to be sustained. The power and authority of preventive detention ought to be and must be exercised in exceptional cases, with a great deal of care, caution and circumspection and strictly as envisaged by the statutes under the preventive detention laws and nothing more,” Justice A S Gadkari and Justice Ranjitsinha R Bhosale, said in a recent order, which was made available on February 16.