Curtains on Bofors cases: Supreme Court dismisses last pending appeal

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran Thursday dismissed the plea by advocate Ajay K Agrawal on September 19, 2005.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiAug 8, 2026 07:01 AM IST
Supreme Court, Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors, Bofors, Bofors case, Bofors scam, Bofors scandal, Indian express news, current affairsThis comes 7 years after a three-judge bench presided by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had on November 2, 2018, disposed of the plea by CBI.
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Drawing curtains on the Bofors scam cases, the Supreme Court has dismissed the only pending appeal challenging the May 31, 2004, Delhi HC judgment discharging the Hinduja brothers and Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran Thursday dismissed the plea by advocate Ajay K Agrawal on September 19, 2005.

“All proceedings were quashed. What is this? How many years have passed?” the bench asked. This comes 7 years after a three-judge bench presided by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had on November 2, 2018, disposed of the plea by CBI.

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