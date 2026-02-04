‘Curbed with iron hand’: Punjab and Haryana High Court refuses to transfer 89-year-old’s trial over ‘imaginary anxieties’

Punjab and Haryana High Court: The Punjab and Haryana High Court was dealing with a plea of transfer of case. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: Emphasising that the tendency of litigants to engage in “forum hunting” must be curtailed with an “iron hand”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed a plea seeking the transfer of a criminal defamation trial.

Justice Sumeet Goel was dealing with the plea of an 89-year-old man who sought transfer of his case from the magistrate first class, Panchkula, to any other competent court on the grounds of his advanced age, illness, and a claim that the judge was in connivance with the complainant.

Justice Sumeet Goel said that a n apprehension of bias must be reasonable and not imaginary , based on conjectures or surmises. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Sumeet Goel said that areasonable and not imaginary(Image is enhanced using AI)

“Transfer cannot be allowed upon a mere asking or the subjective whims or imaginary anxieties of a litigant,” the court observed.