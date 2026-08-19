‘Curb on right to liberty’: Allahabad High Court quashes history sheet against man

The court remarked that the petitioner appeared to land himself in trouble, but there was nothing to show professionalism in crimes which would attract a Class-B history sheet. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court recently quashed a Class-B history sheet opened against a man, observing that there was no proof to justify classifying him as a professional or expert criminal requiring lifelong police surveillance.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena noted that a careless approach cannot be adopted with a rubber-stamped approval by the superintendent of police to open a B-Class history sheet that would cast a shadow of surveillance over the man for the rest of his life.

“A supervision, like this, would certainly be severe curtailment of an individual’s right to liberty guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. It is not that even in cases of professional and expert criminals, their fundamental rights are to over-weigh against the countervailing and overbearing larger public interest. But, cases where this kind of curtailment is indeed necessary, have to be sensitively classified and identified,” the August 14 order stated.