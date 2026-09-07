‘Crushed hopes’: Kerala company to pay Rs 15.83 lakh for cancelling trip to holy places

Observing that the abrupt trip cancellation “crushed” the hopes of the devotees, a Kerala consumer commission has ordered a tour company and other opposite parties to refund Rs 8.62 lakh to a group of pilgrims after their trip to Delhi, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gaya was allegedly cancelled without prior notice.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G of the Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission further directed the opposite parties to pay Rs 1 lakh each as compensation and Rs 3,000 each towards litigation costs to each of the seven pilgrims, taking the total payout to Rs 15.83 lakh.

“Considering the deception and crushing the hope of devotees to see the holy places even after paying 75 per cent of the charges, a sum of Rs 1,00,000 is found reasonable amount as compensation along with three thousand towards litigation costs,” the August 10 order read.