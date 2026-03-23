Cruise drug bust bribery case: Didn’t demand bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, others, Samir Wankhede to Bombay HC

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede Monday informed the Bombay High Court that he did not demand any bribe from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in relation to the 2021 Cordelia drug bust case, in which his son Aryan Khan was booked.

Wankhede’s lawyer made a submission during the hearing on his plea challenging the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and four others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from those arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan.

CBI filed the FIR based on a report from a Special Enquiry Team (SET), which was formed to probe alleged procedural lapses by NCB officials, including Wankhede.