‘Cruel joke’ on teachers who taught for years: Allahabad High Court orders Rs 17,000 pay

For years, teachers at Uttar Pradesh’s Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) worked on short-term contracts for meagre pay, with little job security. Some had taught girls from disadvantaged backgrounds for over 15 years, yet their contracts were renewed year after year. The Allahabad High Court has now directed the state to create teaching posts, consider eligible teachers for regularisation and pay all KGBV teachers Rs 17,000 a month in the interim.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia issued the directions while deciding a batch of petitions filed by contractual full-time and part-time teachers seeking regularisation of their services and salaries equivalent to those paid to state-appointed teachers.

“The continuous employment of the petitioners on contractual basis for years together without any step by the State to create posts, absorb the teachers or provide pay scales equivalent to those of regularly appointed teachers, is nothing but a form of forced labour…The honorarium paid to the teachers is even less than what is prescribed for semi-skilled workers in fact referringing it as honorarium is a cruel joke. Thus, the means adopted for achieving the end under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme clearly violate Part III of the Constitution of India,” the court said on October 30.

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The court held that continuing teachers on contracts for years without creating posts, providing job security or paying them at par with regularly appointed teachers amounted to a form of forced labour prohibited under Article 23 of the Constitution. It also found the arrangement inconsistent with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Some teachers served for over 15 years

The petitions included that of a teacher who had been working at a KGBV since January 11, 2010, with her contract renewed from time to time. In another petition, 270 teachers had completed more than 10 years of service, while 107 had worked for less than 10 years. The court noted that some teachers in the batch had served for more than 15 years, while others had worked for two to five years.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia held that keeping KGBV teachers on short-term contracts for years without adequate service protection violated their constitutional rights. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Pankaj Bhatia held that keeping KGBV teachers on short-term contracts for years without adequate service protection violated their constitutional rights. (Image enhanced using AI)

The KGBV scheme was launched by the Centre in 2004 under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to provide residential schooling to girls from socially, educationally and economically disadvantaged sections, particularly those living in rural and remote areas.

The order records that teaching and other staff were initially appointed on a contractual basis through a prescribed selection process. Their contracts provided for an engagement period of 11 months and 29 days, followed by a one-day break before the next academic year. The petitioners argued that their contracts could be discontinued if their services were no longer required, sometimes without notice. They also submitted that many had crossed the age limit for applying for other jobs after spending years working under the scheme.

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Part-time teachers received less than Rs 10,000 in hand

The petitioners told the court that part-time KGBV teachers were being paid Rs 12,790 per month, from which 25 per cent was deducted towards their Employees’ Provident Fund contribution. Their take-home amount was therefore about Rs 9,592.

They argued that their duties were similar to those performed by teachers in other state-run schools and that they received training on similar terms. They also referred to a Uttar Pradesh government order dated April 9, 2026, which enhanced the honorarium of certain other categories of teachers, including part-time teachers in primary and upper-primary schools.

Opposing the petitions, the respondents argued that the KGBV scheme was implemented under a centrally sponsored programme, with expenditure shared between the Centre and the state. They contended that no sanctioned posts existed against which the petitioners could be absorbed and that their engagement was linked to the continuation of the scheme. The court recorded that counsel for the Union government remained absent at the final hearing and no oral submissions were advanced on its behalf.

Contractual arrangement violated constitutional rights

The court noted that under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Samagra Shiksha schemes, teacher recruitment and service matters were the state’s responsibility, with the Centre providing financial support. It said KGBV teachers performed duties similar to teachers in state-run schools but lacked comparable service protection. The state had also failed to frame rules governing their salaries and service conditions.

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The court held that keeping teachers on contracts for years without creating posts, absorbing them or providing equivalent pay violated Articles 14 and 23 of the Constitution. It said the goal of educating disadvantaged girls could not come at the cost of teachers’ rights. The state was directed to create KGBV teaching posts within four months and frame service conditions at par with regularly appointed teachers up to the Intermediate level.

It must also consider eligible teachers for regularisation based on their qualifications and length of service, and periodically revise their pay. Until then, all KGBV teachers in Uttar Pradesh must receive Rs 17,000 a month from October 29, 2026, along with service protection under Section 24(2) of the Right to Education Act. The state cannot delay compliance over pending central funds and may recover the Centre’s share separately under the “pay and recover” principle.