Court orders CRPF constable to join Odisha posting despite wife’s post-childbirth health issue

The Gauhati High Court has refused to stay the transfer order of a CRPF constable who had cited his wife’s postpartum complications and difficulty in relocating to Odisha, stating that adequate medical facilities were available at the new place of posting.

Justice Shamima Jahan noted that the CRPF constable has served his four years at the current posting at Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorism School, CRPF, Silchar.

“…This Court directs the petitioner to joined at his place of posting at Orissa and that he need not worry about the medical treatment of his wife since medical facilities are available at the said place,” the June 5 order noted.