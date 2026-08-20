CRPF constable remarries even as ‘first wife alive’, Allahabad High Court backs dismissal

Rejecting the argument that dismissal was disproportionate, the court said its judicial review is required only when the punishment ‘shocks the conscience of the court’. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court recently upheld the dismissal of a CRPF constable who allegedly married again while his first wife was alive, observing that it amounted to misconduct and that dismissal from service was a permissible punishment under the CRPF Act.

Justice Anish Kumar Gupta rejected the constable’s argument that the punishment was excessive and disproportionate to the guilt. “The petitioner has not brought any circumstances from which it could be inferred that the punishment awarded by the disciplinary authority is excessive, disproportionate or impermissible under the relevant legal provisions,” the court held in its order dated August 13.

The petitioner joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a constable in 1988. According to the court records, his first wife left the matrimonial home along with the children and the petitioner claimed that despite searching, he could not locate her.