From complaint to verdict: Your 12 step visual guide to criminal trial in India

The complicated machinery of the Indian criminal justice system was created to strike a balance between the state’s might and a person’s fundamental rights. From the reporting of a crime till the final ruling, the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) oversees a long, intricate process in each case.

This infographic explains the different stages of a criminal trial, from the stage of filing a formal complaint to the investigation, the heated arguments in court, and the final adjudication. To understand how “due process” turns an accusation into a court decision, you need to know how it works.

Key Stages of a Criminal Trial in India From FIR to Final Verdict · 12 Stages 1 FIR / Complaint FIR filed for cognisable offences; complaint to magistrate for non-cognisable offences. 2 Investigation & Arrest Police visit crime scene, collect evidence, record statements, and may arrest the accused. 3 Final Report (Chargesheet) Police submit chargesheet or closure report to court outlining evidence and conclusions. 4 Cognisance & Summoning Court takes cognisance if a prima facie case exists and issues summons to the accused. 5 Supply of Documents Accused receives copies of the final report and all documents filed by the police. 6 Framing of Charges Court hears arguments; either discharges the accused or formally frames charges for trial. 7 Plea: Guilty or Not Guilty Guilty plea may lead to immediate conviction; not guilty plea triggers full trial. 8 Prosecution Evidence Prosecution presents evidence and witnesses; defence conducts cross-examination. 9 Statement of Accused (Section 351 BNSS) Court questions the accused to explain incriminating evidence presented against them. 10 Defence Evidence Accused is given opportunity to present evidence and call witnesses in their defence. 11 Final Arguments Both prosecution and defence lawyers present closing arguments to the court. 12 Judgment & Sentencing Court delivers verdict. If convicted, a separate sentencing hearing determines punishment. ⚖️ Outcome: Conviction (sentencing follows) or Acquittal (accused is set free) Express InfoGenIE

In India, a criminal trial is supposed to be more than just a legal procedure. There ought to be an unbiased and thorough investigation into the facts of the case within the bounds of constitutional safeguards. Irrespective of whether a person is pronounced guilty or not guilty, the process ensures that every piece of evidence is examined and every voice is heard.