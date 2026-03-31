From complaint to verdict: Your 12 step visual guide to criminal trial in India

The complicated machinery of the Indian criminal justice system was created to strike a balance between the state’s might and a person’s fundamental rights. From the reporting of a crime till the final ruling, the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) oversees a long, intricate process in each case.
This infographic explains the different stages of a criminal trial, from the stage of filing a formal complaint to the investigation, the heated arguments in court, and the final adjudication. To understand how “due process” turns an accusation into a court decision, you need to know how it works.
Key Stages of a Criminal Trial in India
From FIR to Final Verdict · 12 Stages
1
FIR / Complaint
FIR filed for cognisable offences; complaint to magistrate for non-cognisable offences.
2
Investigation & Arrest
Police visit crime scene, collect evidence, record statements, and may arrest the accused.
3
Final Report (Chargesheet)
Police submit chargesheet or closure report to court outlining evidence and conclusions.
4
Cognisance & Summoning
Court takes cognisance if a prima facie case exists and issues summons to the accused.
5
Supply of Documents
Accused receives copies of the final report and all documents filed by the police.
6
Framing of Charges
Court hears arguments; either discharges the accused or formally frames charges for trial.
7
Plea: Guilty or Not Guilty
Guilty plea may lead to immediate conviction; not guilty plea triggers full trial.
8
Prosecution Evidence
Prosecution presents evidence and witnesses; defence conducts cross-examination.
9
Statement of Accused (Section 351 BNSS)
Court questions the accused to explain incriminating evidence presented against them.
10
Defence Evidence
Accused is given opportunity to present evidence and call witnesses in their defence.
11
Final Arguments
Both prosecution and defence lawyers present closing arguments to the court.
12
Judgment & Sentencing
Court delivers verdict. If convicted, a separate sentencing hearing determines punishment.
⚖️
Outcome: Conviction (sentencing follows) or Acquittal (accused is set free)
Express InfoGenIE
In India, a criminal trial is supposed to be more than just a legal procedure. There ought to be an unbiased and thorough investigation into the facts of the case within the bounds of constitutional safeguards. Irrespective of whether a person is pronounced guilty or not guilty, the process ensures that every piece of evidence is examined and every voice is heard.
Aamir Khan is the Head-Legal Project for Indian Express Digital, based in New Delhi. With 15 years of professional experience, Aamir's background as a legal professional and a veteran journalist allows him to bridge the gap between complex judicial proceedings and public understanding.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Aamir holds an LLB from CCS University, providing him with the formal legal training necessary to analyze constitutional matters, statutes, and judicial precedents with technical accuracy.
Experience
Press Trust of India (PTI): Served as News Editor, where he exercised final editorial judgment on legal stories emerging from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts for the nation's primary news wire.
Bar and Bench: As Associate Editor, he led the vanguard of long-form legal journalism, conducting exclusive interviews and producing deep-dive investigative series on the most pressing legal issues of the day.
Foundational Reporting: His expertise is built on years of "boots-on-the-ground" reporting for The Indian Express (Print) and The Times of India, covering the legal beats in the high-intensity hubs of Mumbai and Delhi.
Multidisciplinary Academic Background:
LLB, CCS University.
PG Diploma in Journalism (New Media), Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
BSc in Life Sciences and Chemistry, Christ College, Bangalore—an asset for reporting on environmental law, patent litigation, and forensic evidence. ... Read More