Criminal law can’t be recovery mechanism in commercial cases, says Calcutta High Court

Holding that a commercial dispute over defective goods cannot be weaponised as a criminal offence, the Calcutta High Court recently quashed a criminal case filed against a company as well as its executives. The court also underlined that a criminal court cannot summon directors or senior management officers merely because they hold high office within a company.

Justice Uday Kumar was hearing a plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings filed by a company and its executives, who were claiming that the “dispute was purely civil in nature”.

“A criminal court cannot summon directors or senior management officers merely because they hold high office within a company, unless specific, clear, and unambiguous allegations demonstrate their direct personal participation or role in the alleged criminal act,” the October 6 order read.

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The high court further observed that the complaint “lumped all the petitioners the company and its executives) together in a generalised fashion”, making the prosecution of individual officers in the connected criminal case “legally unsustainable”.

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The complainant had claimed that his company was engaged in the business of selling automobile accessories since 2015, and in 2017 it had given an order for supplying GPS tracking and automobile products to the accused company. The complainant alleged that during the financial year 2018-2019, certain products that were supplied by the accused company were found to be defective or “commercially non-viable” and that they had raised grievances via emails.

According to the complainant, he made an advance payment of Rs 60,000 to the accused company for the fresh products that were neither delivered nor was the amount refunded. Additionally, a separate product worth Rs 5.70 lakh remained unrepaired/unreplaced despite a final reminder email and telephone calls.

Aggrieved by the commercial disputes, the complainant filed a complaint before the trial court at Alipore alleging that he had been cheated by the accused company. Subsequently, the trial court directed a police inquiry in the case and, based on the report, took cognisance of the offences of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal breach of trust.

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The trial court also issued summons against the accused company. Aggrieved by the mechanical issuance of process, the accused company eventually approached the high court to get the criminal case quashed.

‘Mechanically issued’

Advocate Sachin Talukdar, appearing for the accused company, argued that the dispute was purely civil in nature and that no claim indicated any dishonest or fraudulent intention on the part of the accused company. The counsel also contended that summons was mechanically issued to the accused company as the complaint was “completely devoid” of anything that made up the offence of criminal intimidation.

Advocate Swarnali Saha, appearing for the complainant, submitted that the case required a full trial as money was accepted against the supply of goods, without fulfilling delivery and by supplying defective, non-viable products, which caused Rs 10.54 worth of loss to the complainant.

‘Overwhelmingly civil’

The high court stated that a civil breach of contract cannot be converted into a criminal case by merely utilising the “nomenclature” of criminal laws of cheating or criminal breach of trust.

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The bench observed that “the parties operated under a continuing commercial arrangement since 2017 for the purchase of automobile accessories, and the grievance relates strictly to product quality, warranty replacements, and a disputed advance payment, while the complaint is entirely silent on any initial fraudulent design or trickery allegedly committed by the petitioners (the accused company) at the time of placing orders”.

The high court was of the view that the case was “overwhelmingly civil, and criminal proceedings cannot be weaponised as a recovery mechanism or a tool for exacting commercial pressure.”

Accordingly, the high court quashed the criminal case and proceedings against the accused company.