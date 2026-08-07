Criminal law can’t be used to recover money under private contracts: Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court recently observed that criminal law should not be used as a way to recover money under private contracts and set aside criminal proceedings against a man who was accused of allegedly cheating a person of Rs 1.60 crore.

Justice Rai Chattopadhyay was of the view that “subjecting the petitioner to a full-fledged criminal trial in such circumstances would amount to permitting the criminal process to be used for an oblique purpose and would constitute a manifest abuse of the process of law.”

“Criminal law is designed to punish public wrongs affecting society and not to serve as a mechanism for recovery of money under private contracts. Permitting such prosecutions to continue would blur the well-recognised distinction between civil liability and criminal culpability and would encourage litigants to employ criminal proceedings as instruments of coercive recovery,” the August 5 order read.