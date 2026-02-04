‘Criminal law can’t preserve failed marriage’: Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against Canada-based man

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Noted that the estranged wife lodged an FIR after the petitioner initiated a divorce proceeding in Canada. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently quashed an FIR against a man who was granted a divorce by a Canadian court, observing that the criminal law cannot preserve the “residue of a failed marriage”.

Justice Kirti Singh was hearing the plea of the estranged husband seeking the quashing of the FIR and all consequential proceedings arising in India after his estranged wife alleged dowry and harassment charges against him and his parents.

Justice Kirti Singh found that there was no material to support the allegations against the estranged husband or his parents. (image is enhanced using AI) Justice Kirti Singh found that there was no material to support the allegations against the estranged husband or his parents. (image is enhanced using AI)

“Judicial intervention is warranted to ensure that the criminal process is not prolonged merely to preserve the residue of a failed relationship, and that the parties are afforded an opportunity to disengage from past conflict and proceed independently without the shadow of ongoing litigation,” the court observed.