Every criticism, strong language against judge not criminal contempt: Rajasthan High Court

The court relied on Section 6 of the Contempt of Courts Act, which expressly protects complaints made in good faith from criminal contempt. (Image generated using AI)

Criminal contempt news: The Rajasthan High Court has held that criminal contempt is not attracted by “every allegation, criticism, expression of grievance, or even strong language directed against a judicial officer or the judicial system (or a judge)”.

The court, as a result, rejected a criminal contempt plea stemming from a 2019 investigation in Bhilwara, where a trial court’s judge (presiding officer) alleged that certain police officials had committed contempt by making adverse statements about his conduct during an official inquiry.

A bench of Justice Farjand Ali and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit further noted, “On the contrary, fair, bona fide, and reasonable criticism of judicial functioning and decisions is permissible, and indeed forms an integral part of the freedom of speech in a democratic polity.”