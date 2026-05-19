‘Bullock cannot be carried on a scooter’: Ahmedabad court directs release of vehicle seized in ‘cow slaughter’ case

A sessions court in Gujarat has ordered the release of a scooter seized in an alleged ‘bullock slaughter’ case, seeing the impossibility of the animal being transported on it.

The Ahmedabad City Civil & Sessions Court was hearing a petition filed by an Ahmedabad resident Faizal Shaikh, one of the accused in the case, seeking his scooter – a Suzuki Access – back, stating that he needed it for daily use and that it could get damaged in the police station.

The incident related to the alleged offence took place on December 6, 2025 when the police were raiding an alleged illegal slaughter house at Madhubhai Mill Compound in Shaherkotda area of Ahmedabad city, on a tip-off that some persons were illegally slaughtering cows there. Shaikh and six others were arrested under various provisions of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporation Act and Gujarat Police Act.