‘Covid warrior’ electricity worker died on duty in 2021, widow gets Rs 50 lakh compensation

The bench held that employees of essential services such as electricity and police departments who worked during the pandemic can’t be denied the status of Covid warriors. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the widow of an electricity department employee who died in 2021 due to Covid-19, holding that he was a “Covid warrior” for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to hospitals during the pandemic.

A bench of Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary allowed the woman’s plea and set aside a decision rejecting her claim for Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for persons who succumb to Covid-19 amid pandemic-related duties under the state government’s April 11, 2020 order.

“Since the deceased was regularly engaged in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals and oxygen plants where COVID-19 patients were admitted and treated, he is entitled to be treated as a COVID Warrior,” the order dated July 2 read.