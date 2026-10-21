Covid disrupts bridal plans, woman wins nearly Rs 3 lakh from makeup artists

The Gurugram Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed two makeup artists to refund Rs 2.4 lakh to a woman who could not avail herself of their bridal makeup and hairstyling services during the second wave of Covid-19 and was allegedly denied a refund. It also directed them to pay Rs 52,000 towards compensation and costs.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the opposite parties (makeup artists) liable for deficiency in service.

“Keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of the present case, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, we are of the considered view that there did occur severe deficiency in service on the part of the OPs on account of not providing the proper services to the complainant,” the commission observed on October 12.