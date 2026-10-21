Covid disrupts bridal plans, woman wins nearly Rs 3 lakh from makeup artists

“Keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of the present case, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, we are of the considered view that there did occur severe deficiency in service on the part of the OPs on account of not providing the proper services to the complainant,” the commission observed on October 12.
What was the case?
The complainant said she had approached the two makeup artists in 2021 for makeup, hairstyling and related services for her wedding scheduled for April that year and paid Rs 2.4 lakh. However, the services scheduled for April 21 and 22, 2021, could not be availed of due to the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.
According to her complaint, the makeup artists, who remained in touch with her through WhatsApp and other communication channels, assured her that the services could be provided on rescheduled dates in accordance with government and local administration guidelines. The complainant alleged that when she later approached them to reschedule the services, they delayed the matter and eventually refused to provide the services, while assuring her that the entire amount would be refunded within a few days.
After the money was not refunded, the complainant moved the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.
The commission observed that the complainant’s allegations were supported by documentary evidence, including the payment receipt, WhatsApp conversations, legal notices, postal receipts and delivery reports, as well as the replies to the legal notices.
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The commission noted that the opposite parties failed to place on record any evidence at all to challenge the evidence furnished by the complainant. “Every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid documents as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OPs had failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents of the aforesaid documents, or which may prove anything contrary,” the order read.
The commission thus directed the two service providers to refund Rs 2.4 lakh and also pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses.
Takeaway
Service providers must refund customers when they are unable to deliver services as promised, and cannot indefinitely withhold advance payments after cancelling or refusing to reschedule services disrupted by unforeseen circumstances.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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