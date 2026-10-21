Covid disrupts bridal plans, woman wins nearly Rs 3 lakh from makeup artists

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AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The commission held the makeup artists liable for severe deficiency in service for not providing proper services to the complainant.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 05:01 PM IST
makeup consumer court caseThe complainant alleged that she was denied refund despite assurances. (Image generated using AI)
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The Gurugram Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed two makeup artists to refund Rs 2.4 lakh to a woman who could not avail herself of their bridal makeup and hairstyling services during the second wave of Covid-19 and was allegedly denied a refund. It also directed them to pay Rs 52,000 towards compensation and costs.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the opposite parties (makeup artists) liable for deficiency in service.

“Keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of the present case, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, we are of the considered view that there did occur severe deficiency in service on the part of the OPs on account of not providing the proper services to the complainant,” the commission observed on October 12.

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What was the case?

The complainant said she had approached the two makeup artists in 2021 for makeup, hairstyling and related services for her wedding scheduled for April that year and paid Rs 2.4 lakh. However, the services scheduled for April 21 and 22, 2021, could not be availed of due to the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

According to her complaint, the makeup artists, who remained in touch with her through WhatsApp and other communication channels, assured her that the services could be provided on rescheduled dates in accordance with government and local administration guidelines. The complainant alleged that when she later approached them to reschedule the services, they delayed the matter and eventually refused to provide the services, while assuring her that the entire amount would be refunded within a few days.

After the money was not refunded, the complainant moved the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

The commission observed that the complainant’s allegations were supported by documentary evidence, including the payment receipt, WhatsApp conversations, legal notices, postal receipts and delivery reports, as well as the replies to the legal notices.

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The commission noted that the opposite parties failed to place on record any evidence at all to challenge the evidence furnished by the complainant. “Every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid documents as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OPs had failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents of the aforesaid documents, or which may prove anything contrary,” the order read.

The commission thus directed the two service providers to refund Rs 2.4 lakh and also pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Service providers must refund customers when they are unable to deliver services as promised, and cannot indefinitely withhold advance payments after cancelling or refusing to reschedule services disrupted by unforeseen circumstances.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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