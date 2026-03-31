No test report, no death memo: Why Allahabad HC rejected a Covid compensation plea

The counsel also contended that in view of the government order dated June 1, 2021, it was not necessary for one to have obtained a positive RTPCR or antigen test reports and if the death takes place within 30 days of the infection or otherwise, it should be taken as a Covid death. (Source: Express Archives)

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking ex-gratia compensation for the death of a woman teacher due to Covid-19, while on election duty in 2021, on grounds that the claimant did not have test reports or a death memo stating it was a Covid death.

The bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Garima Prashad upheld the decision of the District Magistrate (DM), Firozabad, rejecting the compensation application on the same grounds in 2023.

Challenging the DM’s decision, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the government order regarding Covid death compensation was not correctly interpreted while rejecting the claim.

The counsel stated that the petitioner’s wife was working as an assistant teacher at a government basic school when she was assigned election duty on April 7, 2021. While on duty, she got infected with the virus and was admitted to the hospital on April 27 after her condition worsened. She died the same day.