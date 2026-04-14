Courts of the future can’t remain confined within buildings: CJI Surya Kant

The Indian Judiciary of 2076 must be one where justice reaches citizens rather than one where citizens must travel to seek it, CJI Justice Surya Kant said Monday, delivering the 4th Ashok Desai Memorial Lecture at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

Speaking on the theme “Reimagining Justice: The Indian Judiciary 50 Years Hence”, he said courts of the future cannot remain confined within physical buildings. “Justice is not something one must travel to seek but something that reaches the individual efficiently, equitably, and with a sensitivity to the realities of a changing society,” he said.

He observed that law settles over time; he said, “the ink used in a judgment does not dry when the decision is delivered…what appears today as a settled principle often finds its fullest meaning only years later, when applied to circumstances not yet imagined. In that sense, the law is always in dialogue with time.”