‘Courts are not recovery agents’: Orissa High Court grants bail to stage-4 cancer patient in Rs 3.5 crore land fraud case

The criminal court exercising jurisdiction to grant custody bail or anticipatory bail is not expected to act as recovery agent to realise the dues of the complainant, the Orissa High Court noted.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 03:10 PM IST
land fraud cancer orissa high courtConsidering petitioner's terminal illness and his inherent right to be presumed innocent under Article 21, the Orissa High Court allowed bail plea. (Image generated using AI)
The Orissa High Court has granted bail to a cancer patient accused of being allegedly involved in a series of land fraud cases totaling approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

While granting bail, Justice G Satapathy emphasised that the allegation against the petitioner and others is for financial fraud to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore, but a sum of Rs 1.7 crore appears to have been secured.

“It is never disputed that the criminal proceedings are not meant for the realisation of money, and the criminal court exercising jurisdiction to grant custody bail or anticipatory bail is not expected to act as a recovery agent to realise the dues of the complainant/informant, and that too, without any trial, the court said on February 13.

Justice G Satapathy orissa high court Justice G Satapathy noted that the investigating agency had already secured approximately Rs 1.7 crore. (Image enhanced using AI)

The arder added that, above all, the petitioner is terminally ill, suffering from stage-4 metastatic cancer.

Also Read | Orissa High Court warns against ‘sweeping roping in’ of in-laws in dowry cases: ‘Criminal law not retaliation instrument’

Land fraud of 3.05 crore

  • The petitioner was implicated in three cases that involved a similar pattern of transactions, where the petitioner allegedly acted as a common link.
  • In the first case, the informant alleged that he was induced to pay over Rs 2.05 crore for land in Khanhapur Mauza, but the sale deed was never registered despite the payment.
  • The same informant alleged a similar inducement regarding a different parcel of land, involving a payment of more than Rs 50 lakh without subsequent registration.
  • In one of the cases, the petitioner was alleged to used forged documents and impersonation to sell land belonging to a deceased man, leading to a fraud of approximately Rs 83.85 lakh.
  • The investigation resulted in a charge sheet for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust.
Also Read | ‘India is not a nation’: Why Orissa High Court quoted Winston Churchill in landmark two-child policy ruling

‘Petitioner is cancer patient, not in dispute’

  • No doubt there is a serious allegation against the petitioner, but it is also stated in the FIR that the informant had allegedly transferred money not only to the petitioner, but also to the so-called land owner and other persons in all these three cases.
  • The petitioner was granted interim bail by the trial court on the ground that he is suffering from metastatic cancer, which could not be disputed by any of the parties.
  • The documents produced for the petitioner reveal that he is suffering from Metastatic RCC (Right Kidney-Post Total Nephrectomy) with Bone and Pleural Mets (Stage IV).
  • The medical documents reveal that the petitioner is at present given palliative treatment.
  • It is no doubt true that the allegation against the petitioner and others is for financial fraud to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore, but a sum of Rs 1.7 crore appears to have been secured.
  • Criminal proceedings are not meant for the realisation of money, and the criminal court exercising jurisdiction to grant custody bail or anticipatory bail is not expected to act as a recovery agent to realise the dues of the complainant/informant, and that too, without any trial.
  • The conduct of the petitioner in not misusing the liberty speaks in his favour, and that also satisfies one of the basic conditions that the petitioner may not abscond during the trial.
  • The accused has an inherent right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, which principle flows from Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
Also Read | Orissa High Court quotes George Orwell, upholds compassionate appointment for disabled CRPF man’s wife

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
