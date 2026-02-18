‘Courts are not recovery agents’: Orissa High Court grants bail to stage-4 cancer patient in Rs 3.5 crore land fraud case

Considering petitioner's terminal illness and his inherent right to be presumed innocent under Article 21, the Orissa High Court allowed bail plea. (Image generated using AI)

The Orissa High Court has granted bail to a cancer patient accused of being allegedly involved in a series of land fraud cases totaling approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

While granting bail, Justice G Satapathy emphasised that the allegation against the petitioner and others is for financial fraud to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore, but a sum of Rs 1.7 crore appears to have been secured.

“It is never disputed that the criminal proceedings are not meant for the realisation of money, and the criminal court exercising jurisdiction to grant custody bail or anticipatory bail is not expected to act as a recovery agent to realise the dues of the complainant/informant, and that too, without any trial, the court said on February 13.