‘Courts are not recovery agents’: Orissa High Court grants bail to stage-4 cancer patient in Rs 3.5 crore land fraud case

While granting bail, Justice G Satapathy emphasised that the allegation against the petitioner and others is for financial fraud to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore, but a sum of Rs 1.7 crore appears to have been secured.
“It is never disputed that the criminal proceedings are not meant for the realisation of money, and the criminal court exercising jurisdiction to grant custody bail or anticipatory bail is not expected to act as a recovery agent to realise the dues of the complainant/informant, and that too, without any trial, the court said on February 13.
Justice G Satapathy noted that the investigating agency had already secured approximately Rs 1.7 crore. (Image enhanced using AI)
The arder added that, above all, the petitioner is terminally ill, suffering from stage-4 metastatic cancer.
No doubt there is a serious allegation against the petitioner, but it is also stated in the FIR that the informant had allegedly transferred money not only to the petitioner, but also to the so-called land owner and other persons in all these three cases.
The petitioner was granted interim bail by the trial court on the ground that he is suffering from metastatic cancer, which could not be disputed by any of the parties.
The documents produced for the petitioner reveal that he is suffering from Metastatic RCC (Right Kidney-Post Total Nephrectomy) with Bone and Pleural Mets (Stage IV).
The medical documents reveal that the petitioner is at present given palliative treatment.
The conduct of the petitioner in not misusing the liberty speaks in his favour, and that also satisfies one of the basic conditions that the petitioner may not abscond during the trial.
