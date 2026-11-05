Courtroom chat, indiscipline costs judge his job, Telangana High Court backs discharge

The Telangana High Court has refused to reinstate a former civil judge who was discharged following allegations that he chatted with a fellow trainee inside a courtroom and repeatedly sat with her during judicial training. Nearly eight years after the discharge order, the court held that a judicial officer’s suitability must be assessed not only on professional performance but also on conduct and propriety.

Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda were hearing a writ petition filed by the man who was appointed as a civil judge (junior division) in 2016 and was discharged from service after completing his two-year probationary period in 2018, over allegations of improper conduct during judicial training. The plea challenged his discharge from service.

“The conduct of the petitioner during the course of training, clearly demonstrates that his behavior along with his co-officer, was unbecoming of a judicial officer. A judicial officer is expected to maintain a minimum standard of decency, decorum and propriety, and his conduct must not be improper or objectionable in a public forum. The petitioner’s conduct in the public court was such as to render him unworthy of being appointed as a judicial officer,” the court said on October 30.

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The matter stemmed from a July 30, 2018, report by the director of the Combined Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy on the petitioner’s conduct during training. The report alleged that he sat beside another trainee and spoke loudly during Telangana High Court proceedings, despite being assigned to observe a different courtroom. It also flagged his alleged disregard of group instructions during field training at Yenkepally village between July 31 and August 2, 2018.

Allegations during judicial training

The report alleged that on July 23, another trainee entered a courtroom where she had not been assigned to observe proceedings. The petitioner allegedly moved beside her, and the two spoke loudly, disturbing the hearing.

Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda said each officer’s suitability had to be assessed on the basis of their record and circumstances. Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda said each officer’s suitability had to be assessed on the basis of their record and circumstances.

A second report concerned field training in Yenkepally village, Moinabad mandal. Trainees were divided by state cadre, but the petitioner and another trainee were allegedly found sitting together and conversing instead of following the assigned group arrangements.

The high court was also informed about a complaint lodged by a Hyderabad resident. A case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station in 2018 following allegations that the petitioner had cohabited with the complainant on a promise of marriage and later avoided marrying her.

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The petitioner was suspended on August 10, 2018, and a memorandum was issued on August 20 asking him to explain why his probation should not be terminated. He submitted a detailed explanation on October 10, disputing the allegations.

The court’s administrative committee considered his response and resolved on November 5, 2018, to discharge him under the judicial service rules. The Telangana government issued the order on December 31, 2018, with immediate effect and one month’s salary instead of notice, which communicated to him on January 3, 2019.

Why court rejected plea

The petitioner argued that his discharge was punitive and stigmatic, and that he could not be removed without a regular departmental inquiry. He also said he had completed two years of probation by October 12, 2018.

The bench noted that he had received notice and an opportunity to submit an explanation, which the administrative committee considered before finding him unsuitable.

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The court distinguished discharge for unsuitability during probation from a punitive order based on a finding of misconduct. It said the discharge order contained no specific findings of misconduct that would make it stigmatic. The bench also recorded that it had called for and examined the vigilance file.

It said judicial officers cannot maintain one standard inside the courtroom and another outside it. Conduct during training and other official settings can be relevant to assessing suitability for judicial office.

The petitioner relied on his acquittal in the criminal case on February 26, 2024. The trial court had found him not guilty of the offences charged. The bench said registration of a criminal case, by itself, is not proof of the allegations. However, the competent authority could consider material available at the time while assessing a probationer’s suitability, subject to legal limitations.

The subsequent acquittal did not automatically invalidate the earlier assessment. The court also noted that the petitioner had not amended his writ petition to specifically rely on the acquittal.

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He also cited the case of the other trainee, whose discharge had been set aside by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Telangana bench said each officer’s suitability had to be assessed on the basis of the individual’s record and circumstances.