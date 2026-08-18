No court relief for woman who ‘recorded, shared online’ case hearing against husband

The Telangana High Court said the petitioner would be free to raise all pleas available to her under law after receiving notice from the investigating officer. (Image generated using AI)

The Telangana High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings initiated against a woman for allegedly recording and sharing online the hearing of a case against her estranged husband noting that the alleged act was a matter of investigation by the police.

Justice J Sreenivas Rao was hearing the woman’s plea against a case registered against her by the local police under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Copyright Act, 1957.

“The specific case of the petitioner is that she was physically present before this Court on 13.11.2025 and that she neither downloaded any information from the live streaming, nor shared/transmitted any such information to anyone through social media, are disputed facts and the same have to be revealed during the course of investigation, especially the investigation is under progress,” the August 14 order stated.