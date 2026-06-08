Court rejects transport corporation financial crisis excuse, orders payout of earned leave salary to employee’s widow

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to settle the pending surrender leave salary of the deceased employee and said that the entitlement of the petitioner’s husband to encash the available earned leave to his credit cannot be denied.

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar was dealing with a plea of the widow of the deceased seeking direction to the transport corporation to settle the unpaid surrender leave salary of her deceased husband.

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar said that petitioner is also entitled to receive amounts due and payable on encashment, together with interest at rate of 6 per cent per annum. Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar said that petitioner is also entitled to receive amounts due and payable on encashment, together with interest at rate of 6 per cent per annum.

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“The entitlement of the petitioner’s husband to encash the available earned leave to his credit cannot be denied. Further, as the petitioner’s husband was deprived of encashing the same at the relevant time, the petitioner is also entitled to receive the amounts due and payable on encashment, together with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum, the court said on June 5.